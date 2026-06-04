ETV Bharat / technology

Urban-Rural Digital Divide Blurs As Short-Form Videos Drive Consumer Spending In India

New Delhi: The urban-rural divide in India's digital video consumption has virtually disappeared, with short-form video platforms evolving from mere entertainment hubs into significant drivers of consumer purchasing decisions, according to a report.

A study commissioned by Meta -- the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp -- indicates that daily video engagement on Meta platforms is nearly identical across geographies, standing at 98 per cent in urban areas and 94 per cent in rural India. Overall, 97 per cent of surveyed users in the country watch videos on the platform daily.

Meta surveyed over 4,000 respondents across 23 cities, encompassing metropolitan centres, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as well as rural regions. Moving away from the traditional perception of short-form video as solely a medium for youth entertainment, the findings highlight a distinct shift towards content-to-commerce.