Urban Launches Arc Note, A Screenless Smart Fitness Band, In India At Rs 6,999
Urban has launched the Arc Note, a screenless wearable that records meetings and tracks health. It comes in two more variants, including Pro and Go.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian tech brand Urban has launched the Arc Note, which is marketed as India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) meeting smart fitness band. The device combines meeting recording and health tracking in a single, screenless wearable priced at Rs 6,999.
Pre-bookings open today, August 31, 2026, with a Rs 1,000 discount bringing the price down to Rs 5,999. General sales begin on September 7, 2026. The fitness band is aimed at professionals, students, and businesspeople, and is designed to be worn on the wrist without a screen.
Key features of the Urban Arc Note
Users can start recording meetings with a double-click and stop it with a single press, and it can run for around 16 hours on a single charge. The band converts conversations into text, making it easy to find names, numbers, and decisions later. It also offers live translation in more than 17 Indian languages, creates short meeting summaries, and generates an Auto Mind Map to visually lay out topics and ideas. None of these features requires a subscription.
On the health side, the Arc Note offers 24-hour monitoring of heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep and stress, along with AI-based health insights and personalised advice. Battery life reaches 15 days with regular use, or 30 days on standby. It is IPX68 rated for water resistance and uses a lightweight nylon strap suitable for overnight wear, backed by six onboard sensors.
Other models in the Arc range
Alongside the Arc Note, Urban has launched two further models. The Arc Pro is priced at Rs 3,999, focuses on AI recovery insights and includes over 110 sports modes, with a battery lasting up to 30 days. The Arc Go is priced at Rs 2,999, focuses purely on health tracking and offers battery life of up to 45 days. Neither model carries a monthly fee or subscription.
|Model
|price
|Highlighting feature
|Arc Note
|Rs 6,999
|AI Meeting + Health
|Arc Pro
|Rs 3,999
|Advanced Wellness
|Arc Go
|Rs 2,999
|Long Battery + Health
All three devices — Arc Note, Arc Pro, and Arc Go — will be available through Urban's official website (gourban.in), major e-commerce platforms, and in stores. The Arc Note in particular is aimed at buyers who spend a lot of time in meetings and also want to keep track of their health.