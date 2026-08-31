ETV Bharat / technology

Urban Launches Arc Note, A Screenless Smart Fitness Band, In India At Rs 6,999

Hyderabad: Indian tech brand Urban has launched the Arc Note, which is marketed as India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) meeting smart fitness band. The device combines meeting recording and health tracking in a single, screenless wearable priced at Rs 6,999.

Pre-bookings open today, August 31, 2026, with a Rs 1,000 discount bringing the price down to Rs 5,999. General sales begin on September 7, 2026. The fitness band is aimed at professionals, students, and businesspeople, and is designed to be worn on the wrist without a screen.

Key features of the Urban Arc Note

Users can start recording meetings with a double-click and stop it with a single press, and it can run for around 16 hours on a single charge. The band converts conversations into text, making it easy to find names, numbers, and decisions later. It also offers live translation in more than 17 Indian languages, creates short meeting summaries, and generates an Auto Mind Map to visually lay out topics and ideas. None of these features requires a subscription.