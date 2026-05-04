ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Smartphone Launches In May 2026: Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, OnePlus Nord CE6, And More

The X300 FE is the slimmer alternative of the X300 Ultra, which will be 7.99mm thick and weigh 191grams. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with a 50MP main camera and a 6,500mAh battery. The phone is expected to be priced between Rs 65,000 and Rs 75,000.

Vivo will open the month with the launch of two premium phones. The X300 Ultra will feature a 144Hz 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a Zeiss-tuned triple camera system led by a 200MP Sony LYT-901 main sensor and a 200MP Samsung telephoto with 10x optical zoom. It will include a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging, and also carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Pricing is expected between Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 1.7 lakh.

Hyderabad: May is set to be a busy month packed with lots of confirmed and expected smartphone launches in India. Spanning from ultra-premium flagships, mid-range value picks, and the return of Motorola's iconic flip phones, the Indian smartphone market will witness them all. So, here is a roundup of everything heading to India this month.

The OnePlus Nord CE6 is set to be May’s most compelling mainstream offer. It will pack a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, a 50MP rear camera, a 32MP front camera and a big 8,000mAh battery. It will also carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings alongside MIL-STD-810H certification, and is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The Nord CE6 Lite, on the other hand, will feature a 144Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s

Launch Date: To be announced

Oppo confirmed on April 22 that Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s phones are coming to India in May, though an exact launch date is yet to be confirmed. The Find X9 Ultra is claimed to be positioned at the top tier of the Find X9 Series. It will feature Oppo’s next-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System, powered by the Chinese phone maker’s LUMO Image Engine. The device will house a 50MP 10x optical telephoto camera designed for long-range shooting scenarios. It will support advanced photography and video capabilities for both photography and video creation.

Meanwhile, the Find X9s will be a handset designed for versatile photography and everyday content creation. It will support a range of photography and video scenarios, including portraits, landscapes, travel, and social content.

Motorola Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra

Launch Date: Late May

Announced on April 29, the Razr 70 duo begins global sales on May 21, with India expected to follow in late May or early June. The Razr 70 Ultra brings a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 7-inch 165Hz inner AMOLED, and a dual 50MP rear camera system, with India pricing anticipated around Rs 1,09,999. The standard Razr 70, expected at around Rs 66,000, will carry a 50MP ultra-wide and a larger cover display.

Other Phones

Further anticipated launches in May include the HMD Vibe 2 5G, which is confirmed to be introduced in India with a Flipkart microsite already live. The Xiaomi 17T is likely to arrive with a Leica-branded triple camera and Dimensity 8500 chip. Budget handset as the iQOO Z11 Lite, is expected at around Rs 11,499. Chinese phone makers such as Realme and Infinix are likely to introduce the GT 8 Pro (along with Dream Edition) and Note 60 Ultra, respectively. Samsung Galaxy A27 could also be launched in India.