Upcoming Smartphone Launches In March 2026: Nothing Phone (4a), Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Realme Narzo Power 5G, And More
Brands like Nothing, Realme, Motorola, Oppo, and iQOO have confirmed the launch dates of their upcoming smartphones in India. Here’s the list.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 7:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: In February, we witnessed the launch of the Galaxy S26 Series, Pixel 10a, and Xiaomi 17 Series. Brands such as Realme, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, and iQOO have confirmed the launch dates of their upcoming devices in India.
Upcoming smartphones such as the Nothing Phone (4a), Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Realme Narzo Power 5G, and more will offer upgraded displays, enhanced cameras, improved battery efficiency and performance across mid-range segments. So, let’s see the list of smartphones that are set to launch in March 2026 in India.
Realme Narzo Power 5G
Launch Date: March 5, 2026
Deadline?— realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) March 3, 2026
Game time?
Why choose?
With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and HyperVision + AI Chip, Nero effortlessly handles both on #realmeNARZOPower.
Launching on 5th March, 12 PM.
Know more: https://t.co/ndn4EjNP81https://t.co/9PVAbnJzpT#10001mAhBattery pic.twitter.com/ic1SUl19rb
The Realme Narzo Power 5G will feature a 10,001mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 38 days of standby time. It will sport a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, a 144Hz display with 6,500 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, and more. The device will include Artificial Intelligence (AI) features such as AI Light Me, AI StyleMe, AI Smart Reply, and more. It will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 triple rear camera with 4K video recording.
Nothing Phone (4a)
Launch Date: March 5, 2026
It's pink now.— Nothing India (@nothingindia) February 25, 2026
Phone (4a). 5 March, 4 PM. pic.twitter.com/jTayIydGlS
Nothing Phone (4a) is expected to feature the brand’s signature Glyph LED lighting at the back. Reports suggest it may run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and offer a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is also tipped to include a 50MP dual rear camera setup and support 50W fast charging.
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
Launch Date: March 5, 2026
Tinted glass.— Nothing India (@nothingindia) March 2, 2026
Phone (4a). 5 March, 4 PM. pic.twitter.com/gaxWzcjAqI
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is also scheduled for launch on the same day. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and may feature a new Glyph Matrix lighting system with smaller light strips. The device could sport a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Camera details suggest a 50MP Sony sensor with up to 140x zoom, along with an aluminium frame.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Launch Date: March 6, 2026
Capture night shots faster with motorola edge 70 fusion. World’s first 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 camera with motoAI. Auto Night Vision adapts to light for great low-light shots, back-to-back.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 2, 2026
Launching 6 March on Flipkart & https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW.#MotorolaEdge70Fusion pic.twitter.com/8Vnh6Ezekm
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. It may feature a quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. For photography, it could include a 50MP Sony LYT710 dual camera and a 32MP front-facing sensor. The device was already unveiled in Europe at MWC.
Realme C83 5G
Launch Date: March 7, 2026
Every long workday needs a dependable partner.— realme (@realmeIndia) March 3, 2026
Through constant calls and changing plans, the 7000mAh #realmeC83 stays by your side, a steady companion that doesn’t ask for a break.
Launching on 7th March, 12PM.
Know more:https://t.co/qo97P5Fexxhttps://t.co/VtCQhyKROj pic.twitter.com/e1f6f05EyM
Realme C83 5G is expected to come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The company says the phone will house a 7,000mAh battery designed to maintain battery health for up to six years.
Oppo K14 5G
Launch Date: March 9, 2026
Mark your calendars.— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 2, 2026
The Endurance Powerhouse, the new #OPPOK145G is launching on 9th March, 12PM. Featuring a 7000mAh Large battery and 45W SUPERVOOC™️ Flash Charge, to fuel your all-day hustle.
Know More: https://t.co/kipBdOBEwt#OPPOKSeries #MorePowerLessLag pic.twitter.com/IorA8dLspm
Oppo K14 5G will feature a 7,000mAh battery, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor.
iQOO Z11x 5G
Launch Date: March 12, 2026
Speed takes the lead.— iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 2, 2026
iQOO Z11x stands tall as the Segment’s Fastest Smartphone*, built for precision, pace, and performance that never hesitates.
No pauses. No compromises. Only forward motion.
Launching 12 March.
*On the basis of antutu score of 1M+, amongst the smartphones… pic.twitter.com/29xKgrWhvh
iQOO Z11x 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, claiming an AnTuTu score of over one million.