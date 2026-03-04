ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Smartphone Launches In March 2026: Nothing Phone (4a), Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Realme Narzo Power 5G, And More

Hyderabad: In February, we witnessed the launch of the Galaxy S26 Series, Pixel 10a, and Xiaomi 17 Series. Brands such as Realme, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, and iQOO have confirmed the launch dates of their upcoming devices in India.

Upcoming smartphones such as the Nothing Phone (4a), Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Realme Narzo Power 5G, and more will offer upgraded displays, enhanced cameras, improved battery efficiency and performance across mid-range segments. So, let’s see the list of smartphones that are set to launch in March 2026 in India.

Realme Narzo Power 5G

Launch Date: March 5, 2026

The Realme Narzo Power 5G will feature a 10,001mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 38 days of standby time. It will sport a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, a 144Hz display with 6,500 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, and more. The device will include Artificial Intelligence (AI) features such as AI Light Me, AI StyleMe, AI Smart Reply, and more. It will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 triple rear camera with 4K video recording.

Nothing Phone (4a)

Launch Date: March 5, 2026

Nothing Phone (4a) is expected to feature the brand’s signature Glyph LED lighting at the back. Reports suggest it may run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and offer a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is also tipped to include a 50MP dual rear camera setup and support 50W fast charging.

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

Launch Date: March 5, 2026