Upcoming Smartphone Launches In June 2026: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Xiaomi 17T, Oppo Reno 16 Series, And More
Here's a list of upcoming smartphones confirmed and expected to be launched in June 2026 in India.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
India's smartphone market is set for a witness a significant influx of new devices in June 2026, with more than a dozen handsets expected to launch across price segments. From sub-Rs 10,000 budget offerings to feature-loaded premium contenders, smartphone makers such as Motorola, Lava, Xiaomi, Redmi, iQOO, Samsung, and others will introduce new handsets and offer consumers a broad range of options to purchase. The devices will be available across Amazon, Flipkart, and brand websites.
Lava Blaze N2 5G
Launch Date: June 3, 2026
The month will kick off with the launch of the Lava Blaze N2 5G. It will be exclusively available on Amazon. The handset will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ 90Hz display, a Unisoc processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP64 rating. It will run on Android 16. With its 13MP dual rear camera and domestic manufacturing credentials, the Lava Blaze N2 5G is set to make a notable entry in the budget segment, with pricing estimated between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+
Launch Date: June 4, 2026
Love what you see, trust what’s inside. The collection to match your vibe is coming soon.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 30, 2026
Motorola Edge 70pro+. Launching 4th June on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/4m5PawvrYU
A day later after the launch of Lava Blaze N2 5G, Lenovo-owned Motorola will launch the Edge 70 Pro+ in India. It will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering a 2772×1272 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The device will also carry Pantone Validated colours, Water Touch Technology, and SGS certification.
Xiaomi 17T
Launch Date: June 4, 2026
True grandeur is all in the details.— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 29, 2026
The all-new #Xiaomi17T is here to redefine premium aesthetics, Now In Violet. Get ready for a design that is #FarBetter in every single way.
India launch 4th June, 2026.
Know More: https://t.co/dgyb6SiGqF pic.twitter.com/0bjrIgnCaG
Alongside the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Xiaomi's flagship smartphone, 17T will also be introduced in the country. The upcoming handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra. It will feature a 6,500mAh battery, 67W charging, and a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system with 5x optical zoom. The handset carries TUV Rheinland display certification.
Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi 17 5G
Launch Date: June 18, 2026 (expected)
Built to last longer. Built for turbo speed.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 29, 2026
The ultimate performance machine hits the track on 2nd June, 2026. Stay tuned for the #REDMITurbo5, it's #ReadyWhenYouAre.
Get notified: https://t.co/aUaZUCP1Vi pic.twitter.com/fw5ouOnnb3
Redmi is set to launch two devices simultaneously. The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to feature the Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, a substantial 7,560mAh battery with 100W charging, a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 50MP OIS camera. Pricing is anticipated between Rs 27,999 and Rs 33,999. Alongside it, the Redmi 17 5G is also expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 4-series processor, a 7,000mAh-plus battery, and a 50MP camera at a more accessible price point.
iQOO Z11 5G
Launch Date: Mid-June
The iQOO Z11 5G is expected to arrive in mid-June. It is expected to boast a 6.83-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, a massive 9,020mAh battery, 90W charging support, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera paired with a 32MP selfie shooter. Pricing is expected between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.
Oppo Reno 16 Series
Launch Date: June 2026
The OPPO Reno 16 series comprising the standard, Pro, and Pro Mini variants are anticipated in June 2026, with a 200MP main camera, Dimensity 8550 or 9500s chipsets, and batteries ranging from 6,700 to 7,000mAh. Pricing is expected between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.
Other device launches
Other devices expected in the coming weeks include the Tecno Pova 8 (from Rs 18,999), the Vivo T5 Lite (under Rs 15,000), the Realme P4R with a Dimensity 7400+ AI processor, and the Samsung Galaxy M47 and A27, though specifications for the latter two remain unconfirmed.