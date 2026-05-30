ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Smartphone Launches In June 2026: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Xiaomi 17T, Oppo Reno 16 Series, And More

India's smartphone market is set for a witness a significant influx of new devices in June 2026, with more than a dozen handsets expected to launch across price segments. From sub-Rs 10,000 budget offerings to feature-loaded premium contenders, smartphone makers such as Motorola, Lava, Xiaomi, Redmi, iQOO, Samsung, and others will introduce new handsets and offer consumers a broad range of options to purchase. The devices will be available across Amazon, Flipkart, and brand websites.

Lava Blaze N2 5G

Launch Date: June 3, 2026

Lava Blaze N2 5G (Image Credit: Amazon)

The month will kick off with the launch of the Lava Blaze N2 5G. It will be exclusively available on Amazon. The handset will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ 90Hz display, a Unisoc processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP64 rating. It will run on Android 16. With its 13MP dual rear camera and domestic manufacturing credentials, the Lava Blaze N2 5G is set to make a notable entry in the budget segment, with pricing estimated between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Launch Date: June 4, 2026

A day later after the launch of Lava Blaze N2 5G, Lenovo-owned Motorola will launch the Edge 70 Pro+ in India. It will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering a 2772×1272 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The device will also carry Pantone Validated colours, Water Touch Technology, and SGS certification.

Xiaomi 17T

Launch Date: June 4, 2026