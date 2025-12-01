ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Smartphone Launches In India December 2025: OnePlus 15R, Vivo X300 Series, Realme P4x 5G, And More

Hyderabad: The final month of 2025 is here, and Indian smartphone buyers will witness several new smartphones from Chinese brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus.

Upcoming handsets such as Vivo X300 Series, Redmi 15C, Realme P4x 5G, OnePlus 15R, and more will offer new processors, upgraded displays, enhanced cameras, and improved battery efficiency across mid-range and premium segments. So let’s see the list of smartphone launches confirmed for this month.

Vivo X300 Series

Launch Date: December 2, 2025

The Vivo X300 Series will include the X300 and the X300 Pro handsets. Both devices will be available for purchase via Vivo’s online store. The X300 Series will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset coupled with the Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3 Plus imaging chip. They will run on OriginOS 6.

The India-spec Vivo X300 Pro will feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT 828 primary lens with an f/1.57 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP telephoto camera.

Redmi 15C