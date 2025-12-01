ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Smartphone Launches In India December 2025: OnePlus 15R, Vivo X300 Series, Realme P4x 5G, And More

Here’s the list of upcoming smartphones in December 2025 in India.

Hyderabad: The final month of 2025 is here, and Indian smartphone buyers will witness several new smartphones from Chinese brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus.

Upcoming handsets such as Vivo X300 Series, Redmi 15C, Realme P4x 5G, OnePlus 15R, and more will offer new processors, upgraded displays, enhanced cameras, and improved battery efficiency across mid-range and premium segments. So let’s see the list of smartphone launches confirmed for this month.

Vivo X300 Series

Launch Date: December 2, 2025

The Vivo X300 Series will include the X300 and the X300 Pro handsets. Both devices will be available for purchase via Vivo’s online store. The X300 Series will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset coupled with the Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3 Plus imaging chip. They will run on OriginOS 6.

The India-spec Vivo X300 Pro will feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT 828 primary lens with an f/1.57 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP telephoto camera.

Redmi 15C

Launch Date: December 3, 2025

The Redmi 15C will feature a 120Hz 6.9-inch display with TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2. The device will also support Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities, such as Circle to Search and Gemini.

Realme P4x 5G

Launch Date: December 4, 2025

Realme is all set to launch the P4x 5G in India, which will be available for purchase via its official website and Flipkart. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, 7,000mAh battery, a 5300mm² VC chamber, 144Hz display with 1,000 nits peak brightness, and 18GB virtual RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 15R

Launch Date: December 17, 2025

The OnePlus 15R will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, an IP66/68/69/69K rating for dust and water resistance, and run on OxygenOS 16.

ModelLaunch Date
Vivo X300 SeriesDecember 2, 2025
Redmi 15CDecember 3, 2025
Realme P4x 5GDecember 4, 2025
OnePlus 15RDecember 17, 2025

Apart from these, OnePlus and Oppo are slated to launch their OnePlus Ace 6T and Oppo Reno 15C handsets, respectively, in China this month. There is no confirmation from either brand whether these smartphones will launch in India in December 2025. If they are not launched this year, they are expected to be among the first smartphones introduced in India in 2026.

