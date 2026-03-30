ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Smartphone Launches In April 2026: From Vivo V70 FE, Redmi Note 15 5G Special Edition, OnePlus Nord 6, And More

Vivo will introduce the V70 FE (Fan Edition) in India. The handset is set to be the latest iteration in the V70 lineup, which includes the V70 and the V70 Elite. It will be available in Northern Lights Purple and Monsoon Blue colours. The device will feature a 6.83-inch OLED display, a 200MP OIS dual rear camera setup, a 7,000mAh battery with 90W charging support, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Magic Weather, AI Photography Suite, and more.

Continuing the same string of exciting launches, smartphones such as the Vivo V70 FE, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Realme 16 5G, and OnePlus Nord 6 are confirmed to be launched in April 2026. Along with them, the Ai+ Nova 2 Series will also join the Indian smartphone market.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, will introduce the special edition of the Note 15 5G in India. According to the official website, the phone is taglined to be Faster. Bolder. Simply Better.

It will be available in Frosted White, Carbon Black, and Crimson Reserve with a vegan leather finish. In terms of thickness, the Carbon Black shade will be 7.35mm, the Frosted White variant will be 7.4mm, and the Crimson Reserve model will be 7.82mm.

Realme 16 6G

Launch Date: April 2, 2026

Realme 16 5G will feature a 6.57-inch display, a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 60W charging support, and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset will have a Shiny Gleaming Wings Texture back panel. Realme claims the device will feature the Industry’s First Camera with Selfie Mirror. It will also include 6 years of Fluency Protection.

OnePlus Nord 6

Launch Date: April 7, 2026

OnePlus Nord 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which is claimed to offer the segment’s first steady-smooth 165fps BGMI gaming for an hour. It will feature an all-new Touch Reflex chip and a 6-axis console controller gyro. The CPU will be paired with the LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It will feature an all-new Wi-Fi and 5G network chip and a 9,000mAh battery, claimed to offer more than 2 days of power backup.

Ai+ Nova 2 Series

Launch Date: April 9, 2026

Ai+ Nova 2 5G (on the left) and Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G (on the right) (Image Credit: Ai+/Flipkart)

The AI+ Nova 2 Series includes the Nova 2 Ultra 5G and the Nova 2 5G. The Nova 2 Ultra 5G will have a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 13MP front camera, customisable action keys and smart alerts. Meanwhile, the Nova 2 5G will sport a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. Both devices will come in five colour options and run Ai+’s latest version of NxTQuantum operating system, which is designed for data privacy.