Upcoming Smartphone Launches In 2026: Realme 16 Pro Series 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, Galaxy S26 Series, More
Realme and Redmi have already announced the launch date for their new mid-range smartphones. Others are expected to follow their usual schedule.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: 2025 is coming to an end, and 2026 seems to be a busy year in terms of smartphone launches compared to previous years. Chinese brands such as Realme and Xiaomi have officially shared the launch dates of their upcoming smartphones. Oppo has showcased the latest Reno 15 Series via its official social media platforms.
While major smartphone brands, such as Samsung, Apple, and Google, have yet to provide details about their next-generation flagship devices, we have an idea of when and what to expect from them, considering they follow almost the same schedule every year. So, let's see the list of upcoming smartphone launches in 2026.
Realme 16 Pro Series 5G
Launch Date: January 6, 2026
The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G is confirmed to feature a 200MP main rear camera. The Pro+ model will have a 50MP periscope telephoto lens at the rear. Teasers shared by the Chinese phone makers indicate that the smartphone series will have a refreshed design and upgraded chipset.
Nature, thoughtfully shaped into master design.— realme (@realmeIndia) December 29, 2025
From its orchid-inspired finish to its ultra-slim profile,
the #realme16ProSeries turns thoughtful design into an everyday experience.
Launching on 6th Jan, 12 PM.
Know More: https://t.co/Vk3a5ORmvH https://t.co/Ar1BcHr0iw pic.twitter.com/JuG2H6bD5X
Redmi Note 15 5G
Launch Date: January 6, 2026
Similar to the Realme 16 Pro Series 5G, the Redmi Note 15 5G handset will also launch on January 6, 2026. The handset will debut in India and global markets on the same date. The Chinese phone maker will introduce a special edition variant of the handset, the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition. The Redmi Note 15 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which is claimed to deliver a 10 per cent GPU boost, 30 per cent faster CPU performance.
Perfection in every curve and detail.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 19, 2025
Presenting the #REDMINote15 5G in its full glory, built for those who never compromise.
The countdown to 6th January 2026 begins now. Stay tuned.#FasterStrongerSimplyBetter #108MasterPixelEdition Know More: https://t.co/cv8IVXCGfx pic.twitter.com/x4qs5lVhv1
Oppo Reno 15 Series
Launch Date: January 2026
The Oppo Reno 15 Series may include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Reno 15 Pro Mini. These phones are expected to focus on design and AI-powered photography. It will include Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frames and Oppo’s HoloFusion Technology. It is worth noting that the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro handsets have already been launched in China and are preparing for a global rollout.
When the view is breathtaking, your portrait should be too. 📸#AIPortraitCamera on the #OPPOReno15Series— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) December 22, 2025
Coming Soon!#TravelWithReno pic.twitter.com/ERnswjy9Ex
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Launch Date: February 2026
Just like every year, Samsung is expected to launch its flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S26 Series. It will include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra handsets. The South Korean tech giant is expected to focus on camera refinements and AI-focused features. The Ultra variant is expected to feature a 200MP main sensor and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipsets, depending on the region.
Google Pixel 11 Series
Launch Date: August 2026
The Google Pixel 11 Series may launch in August 2026. The smartphone series could include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL. The lineup could also include a new Pixel Fold. Google is expected to offer advanced AI integration and computational photography to the latest smartphone series using the next-generation Tensor chipset and a new MediaTek modem. The Pixel 11 Series could include smarter camera processing and more Android integration.
Apple iPhone 18 Series
Launch Date: September 2026
The iPhone 18 Series is expected to skip the standard model and instead release the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a successor to the iPhone Air. The new lineup is expected to feature the powerful A20 Bionic chip, offering improved performance, refined cameras, and advanced on-device AI capabilities.