Upcoming Smartphone Launches In 2026: Realme 16 Pro Series 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, Galaxy S26 Series, More

Hyderabad: 2025 is coming to an end, and 2026 seems to be a busy year in terms of smartphone launches compared to previous years. Chinese brands such as Realme and Xiaomi have officially shared the launch dates of their upcoming smartphones. Oppo has showcased the latest Reno 15 Series via its official social media platforms.

While major smartphone brands, such as Samsung, Apple, and Google, have yet to provide details about their next-generation flagship devices, we have an idea of when and what to expect from them, considering they follow almost the same schedule every year. So, let's see the list of upcoming smartphone launches in 2026.

Realme 16 Pro Series 5G

Launch Date: January 6, 2026

The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G is confirmed to feature a 200MP main rear camera. The Pro+ model will have a 50MP periscope telephoto lens at the rear. Teasers shared by the Chinese phone makers indicate that the smartphone series will have a refreshed design and upgraded chipset.

Redmi Note 15 5G

Launch Date: January 6, 2026

Similar to the Realme 16 Pro Series 5G, the Redmi Note 15 5G handset will also launch on January 6, 2026. The handset will debut in India and global markets on the same date. The Chinese phone maker will introduce a special edition variant of the handset, the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition. The Redmi Note 15 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which is claimed to deliver a 10 per cent GPU boost, 30 per cent faster CPU performance.