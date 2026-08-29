ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Cars In September 2026 - From Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift, Kia Sorento, To BMW 7 Series

Hyderabad: So far, 2026 has been a great year for automakers. We have seen both mass-market and luxury car manufacturers launch new and updated cars in India. In September as well, we will witness the launch of new and facelifted vehicles in the country. The popular automaker Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil the facelifted version of the sporty hatchback Baleno, the South Korean car maker Kia will introduce its new SUV Sorento, and Skoda could officially reveal the prices of its already showcased facelift version of Slavia. Moreover, BMW is also launching its new vehicles, ranging from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) to electric powertrains. So, let's see the list of upcoming cars in September 2026.

Kia Sorento

Launch Date: September 4, 2026 (expected)

The South Korean automaker, Kia, will launch a new SUV, Sorento, in India. Although an official launch date is not yet out, the automaker has made the pre-bookings live on its official website. Reports suggest that the globally available SUV will be introduced in the country on September 4.

The Sorento is expected to be Kia's flagship SUV, placed above its popular SUV, Seltos, and rival premium SUVs such as Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner. It could feature several exterior design changes, aligning with the Indian lineup, but would have more seats compared to the Seltos. The upcoming SUV could feature a beige and black cabin, touchscreen infotainment, multi-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, memory seats, seat ventilation, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It will come with a hybrid and diesel engine and an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

Launch Date: September 5, 2026 (expected)

India's most trusted car maker, Maruti Suzuki, is also expected to release the facelift of the sporty hatchback, Baleno, in India. Similar Reports suggest that the Japanese automaker will launch the car on September 5, 2026, similar to the Kia Sorento; the official launch date is awaited.