Upcoming Cars In September 2026 - From Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift, Kia Sorento, To BMW 7 Series
Here's the list of upcoming cars in September 2026, ranging from Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, Kia Sorento, Skoda Slavia facelift, and more.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: So far, 2026 has been a great year for automakers. We have seen both mass-market and luxury car manufacturers launch new and updated cars in India. In September as well, we will witness the launch of new and facelifted vehicles in the country. The popular automaker Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil the facelifted version of the sporty hatchback Baleno, the South Korean car maker Kia will introduce its new SUV Sorento, and Skoda could officially reveal the prices of its already showcased facelift version of Slavia. Moreover, BMW is also launching its new vehicles, ranging from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) to electric powertrains. So, let's see the list of upcoming cars in September 2026.
Kia Sorento
Launch Date: September 4, 2026 (expected)
The South Korean automaker, Kia, will launch a new SUV, Sorento, in India. Although an official launch date is not yet out, the automaker has made the pre-bookings live on its official website. Reports suggest that the globally available SUV will be introduced in the country on September 4.
The Sorento is expected to be Kia's flagship SUV, placed above its popular SUV, Seltos, and rival premium SUVs such as Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner. It could feature several exterior design changes, aligning with the Indian lineup, but would have more seats compared to the Seltos. The upcoming SUV could feature a beige and black cabin, touchscreen infotainment, multi-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, memory seats, seat ventilation, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It will come with a hybrid and diesel engine and an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Launch Date: September 5, 2026 (expected)
India's most trusted car maker, Maruti Suzuki, is also expected to release the facelift of the sporty hatchback, Baleno, in India. Similar Reports suggest that the Japanese automaker will launch the car on September 5, 2026, similar to the Kia Sorento; the official launch date is awaited.
The facelift is expected to feature minor exterior changes, including a new front grille, headlamps, bumpers, and alloy wheels. It could also feature a larger infotainment display, wireless phone charger, seat ventilation, and Level 1 ADAS safety features.
The facelifted version might come with a CNG-AMT option; if it turns out to be true, then it will be the first one in the brand. The current four-cylinder petrol engine could be swapped with Swift's 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z Series engine, with manual and AMT gearbox choices.
BMW 7 Series facelift and i7 facelift
Launch Date: September 11, 2026 (expected)
The German automaker is expected to launch the facelift models of its 7 Series and i7 sedans. Online reports suggest a launch date of September 11; however, an official statement is yet to be made. Pre-bookings for the BMW 7 Series are officially live on the company's India website. The premium sedan will receive BMW's iconic illuminated kidney-style front grille and new split headlamps. At the rear, it gets slimmer tail lamps. It will be offered in M Carbon Black metallic, Mineral White metallic, Oxide Grey metallic, Vancouver Green metallic, and Tanzanite Blue exterior colours. For seat upholstery, it will come in Smoke White, Tartufo, and Mocha shades.
It will feature a 31.3-inch theatre screen for rear passengers paired with Dolby Atmos-supported Bowers & Wilkins surround speakers for an immersive video-viewing experience.
The BMW 7 Series facelift is likely to come in 740i petrol and 740d diesel versions, both featuring a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine.
Meanwhile, the electric i7 facelift could receive a fresh look with an updated front grille, new split LED headlamps, and a revised bumper. The rear gets slimmer tail lamps and a new tailgate. Inside, the premium electric sedan could receive BMW's latest Panoramic iDrive display, a larger touchscreen, an optional passenger screen, and an updated rear screen. It is expected to retain its 112.5kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 625 km.
Skoda Slavia facelift
Launch Date: September 2026
The Czech automaker, Skoda, has opened bookings for the updated Slavia, though prices are yet to be announced. It is likely that the prices could be revealed in September. The facelifted Slavia sports a new front grille, LED lights, tweaked headlamps, a new bumper, fresh alloy wheels, and updated tail lamps.
New convenience features include a rear seat massager, updated touchscreen, a 10.24-inch driver display, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, and seat ventilation. Engine options remain the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI units, with the smaller engine now offering an 8-speed automatic gearbox alongside the manual.