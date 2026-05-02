Upcoming Car Launches In May 2026: From Honda City Facelift, Tata Sierra EV, MG Majestor, And More
Here’s a list of upcoming vehicles that are expected to arrive in May 2026.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: The month of April was busy with the arrival of vehicles such as Vinfast VF MPV 7, Volkswagen Taigun facelift, Tesla Model Y L, Mercedes CLA EV, and the locally assembled Range Rover Sport Autobiography. The Indian automobile market shows no sign of slowing down. Similar to April, May is set to bring a fresh wave of launches and expected debuts across segments, from mainstream family cars to performance SUVs and electric vehicles.
Honda City Facelift
Launch Date: May 22 (expected)
The 2026 Honda City facelift marks the second update for the fifth-generation sedan, following the first revision in 2023. External changes are expected to be incremental, covering the headlights, tail-lamps, bumpers, and wheels. The more meaningful upgrades are likely inside, where Honda may introduce a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a larger touchscreen, and a digital driver's display. The 121hp 1.5-litre petrol and 126hp hybrid powertrain options are expected to carry over unchanged.
Honda ZR-V
Launch Date: May 22 (expected)
The Honda ZR-V is expected to arrive in India as a full CBU import, priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), and competing the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq. The ZR-V will be a new nameplate, serving as Honda's flagship SUV in India. It is likely to measure approximately 4,568mm in length, be powered by a 2-litre petrol-hybrid paired with an e-CVT. The compact crossover SUV could be equipped with ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, and wireless charging.
MG Majestor
Launch Date: Expected Second Week of May
The MG Majestor replaces the Gloster and is expected to be priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 45 lakh. It competes against the Toyota Fortuner in India. The full-size SUV will offer six or seven-seat configurations, dual 12.4-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, 12-speaker JBL audio, and a 12-way powered driver's seat with ventilation and massage. It will be powered by a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel producing 211.88 bhp and 478.5 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic and a 4WD system with three locking differentials and ten off-road modes.
Tata Sierra EV
Launch Date: Expected Third Week
The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be launched in the third week of May 2026 in India. It is likely to be placed below the Harrier EV in Tata's electric lineup and rival other electric vehicles such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, and Mahindra BE 6. The Sierra EV's cabin is expected to feature a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, 12.3-inch passenger display, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
Launch Date: Expected Fourth Week of May
Toyota revealed the Urban Cruiser Ebella in January this year. The upcoming electric vehicle is expected to be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara pricing between Rs 15.99 and 20.01 lakh. It will offer 49kWh and 61kWh LFP battery options with claimed ranges of 440km and 543km, respectively. Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and flexible rear seating.
Skoda Kodiaq RS
Launch Date: Expected Fourth Week of May
The Kodiaq RS will become Skoda's first RS-badged SUV in India, expected to cost between Rs 57 lakh and Rs 60 lakh. It is likely to be powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DCT and all-wheel drive. The global version of the high-performance 7-seater SUV goes from 0–100 kmph in 6.3 to 6.4 seconds and attains a top speed of 231 kmph. It is expected to receive distinctive RS styling like red brake callipers, 20-inch alloys, and an all-black cabin with red accents.