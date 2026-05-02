ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Car Launches In May 2026: From Honda City Facelift, Tata Sierra EV, MG Majestor, And More

Upcoming Car Launches In May 2026 ( Image Credit: MG Motor, Honda Cars India, Toyota Bharat, Skoda Storyboard )

Hyderabad: The month of April was busy with the arrival of vehicles such as Vinfast VF MPV 7, Volkswagen Taigun facelift, Tesla Model Y L, Mercedes CLA EV, and the locally assembled Range Rover Sport Autobiography. The Indian automobile market shows no sign of slowing down. Similar to April, May is set to bring a fresh wave of launches and expected debuts across segments, from mainstream family cars to performance SUVs and electric vehicles. Honda City Facelift Launch Date: May 22 (expected) In picture - Honda City (Image Credit: Honda Cars India) The 2026 Honda City facelift marks the second update for the fifth-generation sedan, following the first revision in 2023. External changes are expected to be incremental, covering the headlights, tail-lamps, bumpers, and wheels. The more meaningful upgrades are likely inside, where Honda may introduce a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a larger touchscreen, and a digital driver's display. The 121hp 1.5-litre petrol and 126hp hybrid powertrain options are expected to carry over unchanged. Honda ZR-V Launch Date: May 22 (expected) Honda ZR-V (Image Credit: Honda) The Honda ZR-V is expected to arrive in India as a full CBU import, priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), and competing the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq. The ZR-V will be a new nameplate, serving as Honda's flagship SUV in India. It is likely to measure approximately 4,568mm in length, be powered by a 2-litre petrol-hybrid paired with an e-CVT. The compact crossover SUV could be equipped with ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, and wireless charging. MG Majestor