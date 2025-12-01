ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Car Launches In India, December 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Safari, Harrier, Kia Seltos, And More

Hyderabad: The last month of 2025 is here, and the auto industry is all set to close the calendar year with several new car launches. The year 2025 was eventful due to the introduction of a revised GST policy, which allowed carmakers to offer discounts and sell their vehicle stocks rapidly.

December 2025 will witness a mix of electric and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model launches in India. Let’s dive into the upcoming car launches for this month.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Launch Date: December 2, 2025

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its first all-electric vehicle (EV), the e Vitara, in India. The electric SUV will be manufactured exclusively at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, where production started on August 25, 2025.

It will feature an angular headlight with Y-shaped DRLs, cladding along the vehicle’s sides, a connected taillamp, an ADAS Level 2 safety suite, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 40-20-40 rear seat split design, and ambient lighting, among other features.

According to Maruti Suzuki Nexa’s official website, the new electric SUV will be built on the HEARTECT-e platform. It will be powered by a 61 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to have a 500 km range.

Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Models

Launch Date: December 9, 2025