Upcoming Car Launches In India, December 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Safari, Harrier, Kia Seltos, And More
Here’s the list of upcoming car launches in India in December 2025.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: The last month of 2025 is here, and the auto industry is all set to close the calendar year with several new car launches. The year 2025 was eventful due to the introduction of a revised GST policy, which allowed carmakers to offer discounts and sell their vehicle stocks rapidly.
December 2025 will witness a mix of electric and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model launches in India. Let’s dive into the upcoming car launches for this month.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Launch Date: December 2, 2025
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its first all-electric vehicle (EV), the e Vitara, in India. The electric SUV will be manufactured exclusively at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, where production started on August 25, 2025.
It will feature an angular headlight with Y-shaped DRLs, cladding along the vehicle’s sides, a connected taillamp, an ADAS Level 2 safety suite, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 40-20-40 rear seat split design, and ambient lighting, among other features.
According to Maruti Suzuki Nexa’s official website, the new electric SUV will be built on the HEARTECT-e platform. It will be powered by a 61 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to have a 500 km range.
Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Models
Launch Date: December 9, 2025
Tata Motors will introduce the updated petrol versions of its premium SUVs, Harrier and Safari, in India. It is expected that these cars will feature a new petrol engine, similar to the one found in the recently launched Sierra SUV.
Both Harrier and Safari could get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
The naturally aspirated engine is expected to be part of the Revotron family, which could generate a power output of 105 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the anticipated addition, the 1.5 litre turbo-petrol TGDi engine, is expected to produce a power output of 158 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. It still remains to be seen whether Tata will retain these output figures or set a different tune.
Second-generation Kia Seltos
Launch Date: December 10, 2025
Bigger than ever. Badass like always.— Kia India (@KiaInd) December 1, 2025
The all-new Seltos.
Coming soon.
To know more, visit: https://t.co/2qxWh4XYvc pic.twitter.com/xhC67GIkAf
South Korean automaker Kia will launch the second-generation Seltos this month. The new version is expected to feature design elements from the latest Kia Telluride. It would feature a squared-off front end, a flatter bonnet, a rectangular grille, and a split headlamp setup with vertically aligned DRLs.
The new Seltos is expected to come equipped with petrol and diesel engine options. It is also expected that the company could introduce a hybrid powertrain.
Mini Cooper Convertible
Launch Date: December 2025
The BMW-owned Mini has opened bookings for the new Cooper Convertible ahead of its December 2025 launch, although the company has not announced the exact launch date. It would be a 3-door hatchback featuring a drop-top roof, which can be operated at speeds of 30 kmph. The vehicle would sport its signature circular central touchscreen, a panel with physical buttons, and textured surfaces on the dashboard and door panels.
In India, the brand is expected to arrive in the Cooper S configuration. It could be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating a power output of 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The engine could be paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission.