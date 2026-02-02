ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Car Launches In February 2026 In India: MG Majestor, BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, More

JSW MG Motor is all set to launch the Majestor SUV in India. The vehicle’s teasers underscore the bold front of the upcoming SUV, along with the design similarities from the Maxus D90 available in the global market. The upcoming Majestoer features a large grille, rugged bumper with skid plates, and split LED headlamps with DRLs that run along the bonnet. It also features 20-inch alloy wheels and wide fender flares.

Comparatively, the month of February 2026 will be steadier with a lot of launches in the Sports Utility Vehicle segment. Companies like Nissan, BMW, Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, and JSW MG Motor are preparing to deliver their new cars in India soon. So, let’s see the list of upcoming car launches in February 2026.

Hyderabad: The month of January 2026 ended with a high note for the Indian automotive industry, as it had a lot of big reveals, such as the return of the legendary Renault Duster and the introduction of the Tata Punch , Kia Seltos , and Mahindra XUV 7XO (previously known as Mahindra XUV 700) facelifts. Along with these, Tata’s premium SUVs - Safari and Harrier, received a new turbo-petrol engine , which was introduced in the Sierra in November 2025.

The pre-bookings of the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro have already started in India. It will feature the iconic Glow Kidney grille, a refreshed aesthetic with athletic proportions, and sophisticated new styling elements. The luxury SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Launch: February 2026

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will be locally assembled in India. It will be a premium seven-seater SUV, which will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, JSW MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and the upcoming MG Majestor. The SUV will feature a muscular design with LED headlights, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, R-Line badging, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, Varenna Leatherette seats with 10-point pressure massage and active ventilation, and 30-colour ambient lighting. It will be powered by a 2.0L TSI EVO petrol engine and features Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, paired with an automatic transmission.

Nissan Gravite

Launch: February 2026

Initially planned to launch last month, the Nissan Gravite is now expected to arrive in India either in February or later this year. This B-segment seven-seater Multi-Utility Vehicle (MPV) will be manufactured locally at Renault’s Chennai plant and will be based on the Renault Triber’s platform (CMF-A platform). The MPV will feature a bold design with Nissan’s signature C-shaped front grille. It will feature Nissan’s signature C-shaped interlock theme.

Nissan Tekton

Launch: February 2026

Nissan Tekton (Image Credit: Nissan)

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be launched this month. It will be a C-segment SUV, which will be the second SUV in India under Nissan’s One Car, One World strategy. As per the Japanese automaker, the upcoming SUV draws its design inspiration from the legendary Nissan Patrol. It will feature a sculpted bonnet with a distinctive C-shaped headlamp and a robust lower bumper. The upcoming SUV will have an imposing and muscular side profile. It will have a ‘Double-C’ shaped accent on the front doors, incorporating a subtle mountain range motif inspired by the Himalayas.

At the rear, the SUV will have a red taillamp running through the width of the vehicle connecting C-shaped taillights on both sides. Upon launch, it will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.