Upcoming Car Launches In April 2026: From Volkswagen Taigun facelift, MG Majestor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, And More
Here’s a list of upcoming vehicles that are confirmed and expected to arrive in April 2026.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian automotive market was busy with numerous car launches in March 2026. It includes the introduction of popular mid-size SUVs such as the Skoda Kushaq facelift, the all-new Renault Duster, and facelifts of Hyundai Exter and Verna. Along with these, variants of the Kia Sonet and Tata Harrier EV were also rearranged. While in the luxury category, Lexus launched its first electric vehicle (EV), the ES 500e, in India.
The month of April 2026 is expected to continue the string of exciting launches with the MG Majestor and Volkswagen Taigun facelift being introduced for sale, while the German automaker, Mercedes Benz set to launch its entry-level luxury EV, CLA EV, and Toyota’s first all-electric offering, Urban Cruiser Ebella, in India.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift
Launch Date: April 9, 2026
Volkswagen is expected to debut the updated Taigun on April 9, 2026, following the mid-cycle refresh of its platform-sharing sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. Built on the same MQB-A0-IN architecture, the facelifted Taigun will gain a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox paired with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, while other powertrain options remain unchanged.
Exterior changes are expected to include a Tiguan-inspired connected LED headlight strip, illuminated VW logos and revised LED taillights. Inside, an upgraded 10.25-inch driver's display and a panoramic sunroof are anticipated. Whether the Kushaq's segment-exclusive rear massaging seats will carry over to the Taigun remains to be seen.
MG Majestor
Launch Date: Yet to be announced
MG's flagship ICE SUV, the Majestor, is also due to go on sale this month, replacing the Gloster. Positioned against the Toyota Fortuner, the three-row SUV will be offered in Sharp and Savvy trims, with six- and seven-seat configurations reserved for the top variant.
Power comes from a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel producing 215hp and 478Nm, available with both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. The Majestor features a bold boxy design with a large grille, vertically stacked LED headlights, flared wheel arches and 19-inch dual-tone alloys. Inside, it comes equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite.
Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
Launch Date: Yet to be announced
Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the all-electric CLA in India this month. The first model built on the brand's MMA platform, it replaces the A-Class sedan and the EQA and EQB in the Indian lineup. Offered in a single 250+ trim, it features an 85.5kWh battery with a WLTP-claimed range of 792km and a rear-mounted motor producing 272hp. A 14-inch infotainment system running MB.OS and a 0.21Cd drag coefficient are among its highlights.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
Launch Date: Yet to be announced
Toyota's first EV for India, the Urban Cruiser Ebella, is also expected to be priced in April. Debuted in January 2026, it shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and will be offered in three trims with 49kWh and 61kWh battery options, the latter claiming up to 543km of range.