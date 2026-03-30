ETV Bharat / technology

Upcoming Car Launches In April 2026: From Volkswagen Taigun facelift, MG Majestor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, And More

Hyderabad: The Indian automotive market was busy with numerous car launches in March 2026. It includes the introduction of popular mid-size SUVs such as the Skoda Kushaq facelift, the all-new Renault Duster, and facelifts of Hyundai Exter and Verna. Along with these, variants of the Kia Sonet and Tata Harrier EV were also rearranged. While in the luxury category, Lexus launched its first electric vehicle (EV), the ES 500e, in India.

The month of April 2026 is expected to continue the string of exciting launches with the MG Majestor and Volkswagen Taigun facelift being introduced for sale, while the German automaker, Mercedes Benz set to launch its entry-level luxury EV, CLA EV, and Toyota’s first all-electric offering, Urban Cruiser Ebella, in India.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift

Launch Date: April 9, 2026

in picture - Ongoing Volkswagen Taigun (Image Credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen is expected to debut the updated Taigun on April 9, 2026, following the mid-cycle refresh of its platform-sharing sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. Built on the same MQB-A0-IN architecture, the facelifted Taigun will gain a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox paired with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, while other powertrain options remain unchanged.

Exterior changes are expected to include a Tiguan-inspired connected LED headlight strip, illuminated VW logos and revised LED taillights. Inside, an upgraded 10.25-inch driver's display and a panoramic sunroof are anticipated. Whether the Kushaq's segment-exclusive rear massaging seats will carry over to the Taigun remains to be seen.

MG Majestor