Upcoming Bikes In India Under Rs 5 Lakh: KTM RC 390, BMW F 450 GS, Harley-Davidson X440 T, And More

Hyderabad: India will soon witness several exciting motorcycle launches across segments in the coming months. It would include cruisers, adventure motorcycles, and sport bikes, all priced under Rs 5 lakh. Whether you are looking for composed city riding or off-road thrills, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at the upcoming motorcycles in India.

BMW F 450 GS

BMW F 450 GS (Image Credit: BMW)

The BMW F 450 GS is one of the most anticipated motorcycles, expected to launch in January 2026. It could replace the existing G 310 GS and become BMW Motorrad’s new entry-level adventure bike. It was unveiled at EICMA 2025 earlier this year, and is being developed in partnership with TVS Motor Company, with production set to begin at TVS’ Hosur manufacturing plant.

The upcoming adventure bike is expected to be powered by a 420cc parallel-twin engine, producing a power output of 48 bhp at 8.750 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch for clutchless shifts.

Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T (Image Credit: Harley Davidson)

The Harley-Davidson X440 was launched in India in 2023 as a simple yet stylish American cruiser. Now, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are preparing to introduce the X440 T, a sportier variant.