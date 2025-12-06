Upcoming Bikes In India Under Rs 5 Lakh: KTM RC 390, BMW F 450 GS, Harley-Davidson X440 T, And More
Here’s a list of upcoming motorcycles expected to launch in India, priced under Rs 5 lakh.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: India will soon witness several exciting motorcycle launches across segments in the coming months. It would include cruisers, adventure motorcycles, and sport bikes, all priced under Rs 5 lakh. Whether you are looking for composed city riding or off-road thrills, there’s something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at the upcoming motorcycles in India.
BMW F 450 GS
The BMW F 450 GS is one of the most anticipated motorcycles, expected to launch in January 2026. It could replace the existing G 310 GS and become BMW Motorrad’s new entry-level adventure bike. It was unveiled at EICMA 2025 earlier this year, and is being developed in partnership with TVS Motor Company, with production set to begin at TVS’ Hosur manufacturing plant.
The upcoming adventure bike is expected to be powered by a 420cc parallel-twin engine, producing a power output of 48 bhp at 8.750 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch for clutchless shifts.
Harley-Davidson X440 T
The Harley-Davidson X440 was launched in India in 2023 as a simple yet stylish American cruiser. Now, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are preparing to introduce the X440 T, a sportier variant.
The upcoming model is expected to feature a sleeker tail-section, bar-end mirrors and new colour options. It may also include ride-by-wire throttle, enabling features, such as riding mode, switchable traction control, and switchable rear Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).
Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr
The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is expected to make its debut at the India Bike Week 2025 in Goa. The upcoming bike is expected to be positioned in the middleweight adventure tourer segment in India, aiming to compete with adventure tourers such as Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, Honda NX500, Yezdi Adventure, and TVS Apache RTX.
It is likely to be powered by a 486cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, delivering a power output of 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The Crossfire 500 Storr is expected to feature a tubular steel frame, KYB USD front forks, and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It may ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with single-disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS.
KTM RC 390
Following the recent update to the KTM 390 Duke with a revised LC4C engine, the company is expected to launch the fully faired RC 390 version in early 2026.
The KTM RC 390 is likely to feature the Duke’s 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, producing a peak power output of 45 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It may also come with a revised trellis frame, bolt-on aluminium subframe and updated swingarm for enhanced handling.
KTM RC 160
After launching the latest KTM Duke 160 in August 2025, the brand is expected to launch its fully faired version, the RC 160, in India. It could feature a 164.2cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which could generate a power output of 18.74 bhp and 15.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.