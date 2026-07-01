ETV Bharat / technology

UoH And IITH Researchers Develop New Laser-Based Method To Make Ultra-Thin Semiconductor Nanosheets

Hyderabad: Researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) have developed a novel laser-based technique to manufacture ultra-thin semiconductor nanosheets. The innovation is considered a breakthrough in the field of nanotechnology and advanced materials.

The study titled “Method for fabricating one or more layered TMDC material using Bessel beam femtosecond laser ablation” (Application No. 202541061247; Grant No. 593108) has earned the team a patent and is expected to contribute to faster, more efficient computers, laptops, and future flexible electronic devices.

The research team consists of four academics, including Prof Soma Venugopal Rao (UoH), Dr Moram Sree Satya Bharati (IITH/UoH), Dr Sai Santosh Kumar Raavi (IITH), and Dr Challa Rajendra Kumar (IITH). The scientists began the project recently to develop a cost-effective method for producing microscopic semiconductor nanosheets.

How is the new technique different from conventional technology?

The researchers used an advanced laser technique called a Bessel beam to successfully separate the multiple layers found in bulk Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDCs). To understand this, imagine a giant, thick phone book that you need to split into individual sheets without tearing, burning, or using messy glue removers.

In nanotechnology, scientists have long struggled to separate bulk TMDCs into individual layers. TMDCs are materials made of stacked atomic layers — a transition metal layer sandwiched between two chalcogen layers — held together by weak van der Waals forces. When isolated as single or few-layer sheets, they act as ideal semiconductors at the atomic level.