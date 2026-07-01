UoH And IITH Researchers Develop New Laser-Based Method To Make Ultra-Thin Semiconductor Nanosheets
UoH and IITH researchers patented a Bessel beam femtosecond laser method to produce ultra-thin TMDC nanosheets, enabling faster, flexible electronics and overcoming conventional exfoliation limitations.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) have developed a novel laser-based technique to manufacture ultra-thin semiconductor nanosheets. The innovation is considered a breakthrough in the field of nanotechnology and advanced materials.
The study titled “Method for fabricating one or more layered TMDC material using Bessel beam femtosecond laser ablation” (Application No. 202541061247; Grant No. 593108) has earned the team a patent and is expected to contribute to faster, more efficient computers, laptops, and future flexible electronic devices.
The research team consists of four academics, including Prof Soma Venugopal Rao (UoH), Dr Moram Sree Satya Bharati (IITH/UoH), Dr Sai Santosh Kumar Raavi (IITH), and Dr Challa Rajendra Kumar (IITH). The scientists began the project recently to develop a cost-effective method for producing microscopic semiconductor nanosheets.
In a major breakthrough for the field of nanotechnology and advanced materials, a collaborative research team from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has been granted a prestigious Indian patent. The patent, titled “Method… pic.twitter.com/jLIosNBRtT— Univ of Hyderabad (@HydUniv) June 30, 2026
How is the new technique different from conventional technology?
The researchers used an advanced laser technique called a Bessel beam to successfully separate the multiple layers found in bulk Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDCs). To understand this, imagine a giant, thick phone book that you need to split into individual sheets without tearing, burning, or using messy glue removers.
In nanotechnology, scientists have long struggled to separate bulk TMDCs into individual layers. TMDCs are materials made of stacked atomic layers — a transition metal layer sandwiched between two chalcogen layers — held together by weak van der Waals forces. When isolated as single or few-layer sheets, they act as ideal semiconductors at the atomic level.
Isolating ultra-thin layers has usually been too slow, chemically intensive, or expensive. The new Bessel beam laser technique offers a faster alternative. Instead of peeling layers off slowly by hand or using chemical reactions, this method uses a femtosecond laser, which fires pulses of light lasting one quadrillionth of a second. Because the pulses are so brief, they break the weak forces between layers without causing significant heating or damage, producing clean, pristine nanosheets. Moreover, conventional techniques often use harsh chemicals to weaken the bonds between layers, which can damage the TMDCs. Because the Bessel beam technique uses pure light, the ultra-short laser pulses minimise thermal effects and help preserve the material’s quality.
Unlike normal Gaussian lasers that diverge and lose focus in thick or uneven materials, a Bessel beam maintains a narrow, intense core over a long distance, like a rigid straw. This allows it to separate atomically thin layers from a TMDC pellet in a single step, overcoming the size and quality limits of older methods.
According to the researchers, reducing semiconductor materials to just one or two layers can significantly improve the speed at which electronic devices process and transfer data. This advancement could lead to computers and laptops that are faster, more energy-efficient, and capable of handling increasingly demanding applications.
"Our patented laser-based technique enables the rapid and cost-effective production of ultra-thin semiconductor nanosheets. These materials have the potential to make future electronic devices much faster and more efficient," said Prof Soma Venugopal Rao.
Beyond computing, the technology could also play a key role in the development of next-generation consumer electronics. The researchers believe the ultra-thin nanosheets can be incorporated into smartphones, foldable mobile devices, tablets and bendable laptops, thanks to their flexibility and lightweight structure.
"The technology opens new possibilities for flexible electronics, including foldable phones and curved computing devices, while also improving semiconductor performance," the research team explained.
The innovation marks another significant achievement for Hyderabad's research institutions and highlights the city's growing contribution to advanced semiconductor and materials science. If successfully commercialised, the patented technology could support the development of faster, lighter and more flexible electronic devices, strengthening India's capabilities in cutting-edge semiconductor research and manufacturing.