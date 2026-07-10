University Of Oxford Ranks 205 Major Cities By Extreme Heat Risk, Names Iraq's AI Basrah Most Vulnerable
The study ranks 205 major cities by heat risk, factoring in exposure, vulnerability and coping capacity. Al Basrah, Iraq, tops the list as most at-risk.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new study from the University of Oxford has ranked 205 of the world's largest cities according to their risk from extreme heat, revealing where populations face the greatest danger as global temperatures continue to climb.
Titled "Moving beyond exposure: a globally comparable framework for heat risk assessment in cities", published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society; the research found that Al Basrah in Iraq is the world's most at-risk city. It also higlights that India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Ghana are home to the largest numbers of high-risk cities, with over 95 per cent of the most vulnerable urban centres located in South and Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Notably, several major tourist and business hubs also feature in the top 50, including Cairo in Egypt, Bangkok in Thailand, Hanoi in Vietnam, and Jaipur in India.
Key indicators of heat risk
The study assessed each of the 205 cities—all with populations exceeding one million—on three measures: how extreme the heat gets, how vulnerable the local population is, and how well the city can cope with rising temperatures. Instead of attempting to capture every possible factor, the researchers focused on a core set of indicators that allow for consistent comparison across cities worldwide.
These indicators include demographic and socioeconomic conditions that heighten susceptibility to heat-related illness and death, such as age and income levels, along with access to cooling infrastructure like air conditioning and natural buffers such as tree cover.
The world's 20 cities most vulnerable to heat risk ⚠️— University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) July 7, 2026
Oxford researchers analysed 205 cities worldwide, finding that heat risk depends on more than high temperatures alone.
More than 95% of the highest-risk cities are in South & Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/mA1EDrKfLd
Lead author Nethmi Jayaratne Kariyawasam, a DPhil researcher at the Oxford Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, said exposure to high temperatures alone does not determine risk. She explained that the study highlights the value of multi-faceted global assessments that expose the different routes through which urban heat risk develops.
She added that in many major cities across Asia and Africa, extreme heat overlaps with high vulnerability and weak coping capacity, a combination that can sharply raise risk levels and, in some instances, prove fatal.
Dr Radhika Khosla, Associate Professor at the Smith School and co-supervisor of the research, said heat risk planning must account for vulnerability and coping capacity, not just temperature exposure. She warned that while demand for air conditioning is rising globally, many people cannot afford it, and over-reliance on energy-intensive cooling could deepen global warming in a self-reinforcing cycle.
Khosla said that scaling thermal comfort for everyone requires a careful, systematic approach, starting with passive cooling methods and low-energy technologies such as fans and coolers before turning to more energy-intensive solutions.
Dr Jesus Lizana, Associate Professor in Engineering Science and the study's other co-supervisor, described the research as the first globally harmonised, directly comparable assessment of urban heat risk. He said the framework offers a valuable tool for pinpointing where adaptation efforts are most urgently required, and that as data quality improves, future versions could help track climate adaptation progress and urban resilience on a global scale.