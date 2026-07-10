ETV Bharat / technology

University Of Oxford Ranks 205 Major Cities By Extreme Heat Risk, Names Iraq's AI Basrah Most Vulnerable

Hyderabad: A new study from the University of Oxford has ranked 205 of the world's largest cities according to their risk from extreme heat, revealing where populations face the greatest danger as global temperatures continue to climb.

Titled "Moving beyond exposure: a globally comparable framework for heat risk assessment in cities", published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society; the research found that Al Basrah in Iraq is the world's most at-risk city. It also higlights that India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Ghana are home to the largest numbers of high-risk cities, with over 95 per cent of the most vulnerable urban centres located in South and Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Notably, several major tourist and business hubs also feature in the top 50, including Cairo in Egypt, Bangkok in Thailand, Hanoi in Vietnam, and Jaipur in India.

Key indicators of heat risk

The study assessed each of the 205 cities—all with populations exceeding one million—on three measures: how extreme the heat gets, how vulnerable the local population is, and how well the city can cope with rising temperatures. Instead of attempting to capture every possible factor, the researchers focused on a core set of indicators that allow for consistent comparison across cities worldwide.

These indicators include demographic and socioeconomic conditions that heighten susceptibility to heat-related illness and death, such as age and income levels, along with access to cooling infrastructure like air conditioning and natural buffers such as tree cover.