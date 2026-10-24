ETV Bharat / technology

Unitree's New 'Kung Fu Robot' Wants To Protect Users From Danger But Instead Raises Safety Debate

Unitree H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian ( Image Credit: YouTube/Unitree Robotics )

Hyderabad: Chinese company Unitree Robotics recently unveiled a new guardian robot called the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian. Showcased on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, via a video, the company did not say when the robot will go on sale or how much it will cost.

In the video, the robot faces an intruder with a knife, lifts a car to free a trapped victim and pulls a pedestrian away from a speeding vehicle. It is also seen smashing a car door. The scenes come from the company's promotional video.

A shift to real-world use The footage shows a wider change in plan for the Hangzhou-based company. Unitree became famous through viral stunts, with its robots performing martial arts, dances, and somersaults. These helped the firm raise huge amounts of money. However, the Chinese robotics industry is now under growing pressure to earn profits. Last month, Unitree said its UnifoLM-X2-1.0 Artificial Intelligence (AI) model lets humanoid robots spar on their own by punching, blocking, and dodging. What do we know about the robot? The Unitree H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian is built on the H2 robot, a full-sized humanoid that stands 5.91 feet (or 1.8 metres) tall and weighs about 70kg. The earlier base H2 model had 31 degrees of freedom and a top-leg joint torque of 360Nm. Unitree has not said whether the H2-X would retain these specifications.