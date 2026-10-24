Unitree's New 'Kung Fu Robot' Wants To Protect Users From Danger But Instead Raises Safety Debate
China's Unitree has shown a new H2-X "guardian" robot in a promo video, but it has not shared the price, release date or full details.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese company Unitree Robotics recently unveiled a new guardian robot called the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian. Showcased on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, via a video, the company did not say when the robot will go on sale or how much it will cost.
In the video, the robot faces an intruder with a knife, lifts a car to free a trapped victim and pulls a pedestrian away from a speeding vehicle. It is also seen smashing a car door. The scenes come from the company's promotional video.
A shift to real-world use
The footage shows a wider change in plan for the Hangzhou-based company. Unitree became famous through viral stunts, with its robots performing martial arts, dances, and somersaults. These helped the firm raise huge amounts of money.
However, the Chinese robotics industry is now under growing pressure to earn profits. Last month, Unitree said its UnifoLM-X2-1.0 Artificial Intelligence (AI) model lets humanoid robots spar on their own by punching, blocking, and dodging.
What do we know about the robot?
The Unitree H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian is built on the H2 robot, a full-sized humanoid that stands 5.91 feet (or 1.8 metres) tall and weighs about 70kg. The earlier base H2 model had 31 degrees of freedom and a top-leg joint torque of 360Nm. Unitree has not said whether the H2-X would retain these specifications.
The company says the new robot can run for about eight hours, which is higher than the H2 robot. However, this battery life is offered when the upcoming robot is standing. For a robot like H2-X that has strong physical capabilities, this battery life would not be enough.
Unitree Introducing: H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian🤖 Powerful performance to serve and guard you, with a maximum endurance of approximately 8 hours. Please use the robot safely and in a friendly manner. https://t.co/5RU5kDzSUK— Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) October 21, 2026
Detailed technical specifications of the upcoming humanoid robot are yet to be shared.
Real or staged actions?
It is worth noting that Unitree has not made it clear whether the robot acted on its own in the video or followed a planned routine. It also did not say if the H2-X can spot threats by itself and respond safely in unplanned situations.
The promotional video ends with a warning against dangerous changes and unauthorised use. Customers are told to stay at least two to three metres away from the robot when it is in action.
The Kung Fu kicks and flicks showcased in the H2-X's promotional video make it fascinating to have a humanoid robot be a person's personal bodyguard or guardian. However, the company's warning raises major questions regarding its actual safety protocols. With technical specifications still under wraps, public sales and initial user feedback will ultimately determine how truly safe the H2-X is.