ETV Bharat / technology

6G To Drive Next Leap In Human Civilisation: Scindia Stresses Interoperability, Innovation, Inclusivity

New Delhi: The era of 6G will mark the next leap in human civilisation, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday, emphasising that global interoperability across networks, devices, and services, a common technical framework, accelerated innovation, and a strong commitment to inclusivity would be key to unlocking the full potential of technology.

Speaking at an international workshop on 6G standardisation, the minister noted that the world is at the threshold of a new technological epoch. The era of 6G will not only represent an exponential jump in speeds and latency but also the next leap for human civilisation from both digital and a technological perspective, he said.

The minister emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach, underlining four key elements.