6G To Drive Next Leap In Human Civilisation: Scindia Stresses Interoperability, Innovation, Inclusivity
Scindia noted that 6G is the next leap from a digital and technological perspective, as it will have an exponential jump in speeds and latency.
By PTI
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The era of 6G will mark the next leap in human civilisation, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday, emphasising that global interoperability across networks, devices, and services, a common technical framework, accelerated innovation, and a strong commitment to inclusivity would be key to unlocking the full potential of technology.
Speaking at an international workshop on 6G standardisation, the minister noted that the world is at the threshold of a new technological epoch. The era of 6G will not only represent an exponential jump in speeds and latency but also the next leap for human civilisation from both digital and a technological perspective, he said.
The minister emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach, underlining four key elements.
"Our decisive role has to be based on four key pillars. First, to ensure global interoperability between devices, networks and services. And this has to be the case across the world so the world communicates seamlessly across a global unified communication ecosystem," he said.
Other aspects include the creation of a common technical framework, the acceleration of innovation and research for transforming lab breakthroughs into real-world solutions. "The fourth and most important is to ensure inclusive growth and indigenous innovation and open standards to create that level playing field," Scindia added.
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