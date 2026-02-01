ETV Bharat / technology

Space, AI, And Clean Energy: Insights From Last Budget That May Frame India's 2026 Budget Focus

Ashwini Vaishnaw presenting first made-in-India chips to PM Modi in September 2025 ( X/Ashwini Vaishnaw )

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record ninth consecutive budget today, on February 1, 2026, which is expected to contain reform measures aimed at shoring up economic growth amid a volatile geopolitical situation. Last year, the minister announced a change in the income tax slabs, effectively eliminating income tax for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually. Amidst major announcements targeting agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports, the budget also addressed sectors such as space, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and clean energy. The government is expected to follow up on these areas this time as well, alongside its push for green energy and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. Let's take a look at insights from the last budget that provide a window into the expectations for the Union Budget 2026. Push to India’s space sector The Union Budget last year allocated Rs 13,415 crore to the Department of Space (DoS), increasing its budget from earlier Rs 11,725 crore. The allocation included Rs 6,103 crore capital outlay for Space Research, facilitating ambitious projects, including satellite launches and deep-space missions, which reflected in the report card of the Indian Space Programme. In the year 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked around 231 accomplishments, including missions, ground tests, and technology demonstrations, which include 100th mission from Sriharikota, autonomous docking and undocking demonstration (SPADEX Mission), first joint ISRO-NASA mission (NISAR), heaviest satellite launch from India (Bluebird Block-2 Mission), accelerated focus on Gaganyaan programme on the back of Axiom-4 mission, and much more. Also read: From Frugal Rockets To Full-Spectrum Power, How India Redefined Its Global Space Role In 2025 Boost to battery manufacturing for EVs and smartphones The Union Budget 2025 proposed to cut duty on capital goods used in lithium-ion battery production, hoping to enhance domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, crucial for electric vehicles (EVs) and mobile phones. "To the list of exempted capital goods, I propose to add 35 additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing, and 28 additional capital goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing," Nirmala Sitharaman said. Sitharaman also announced setting up the National Manufacturing Mission to cover small, medium, and large industries for furthering the “Make in India” initiative. The mission aimed at supporting Clean Tech manufacturing to help improve domestic value addition and build an ecosystem for solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors and controllers, electrolysers, wind turbines, very high voltage transmission equipment, and grid-scale batteries, the minister said. Nuclear and renewables The Union Budget 2025 also announced a Rs 20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission, aimed at enhancing India's nuclear energy capabilities. It included the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) by 2033 and a significant increase in nuclear energy production by 2047, aiming to achieve a capacity of 100 GW.