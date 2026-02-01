ETV Bharat / technology

Budget 2026: India To Establish Rare Earth Corridors In Mineral-Rich States

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that basic customs duty exemption will be granted to the import of capital goods required for the processing of critical minerals in India. Presenting the Union Budget 2026, the minister said that the central government will support mineral-rich states, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, to establish dedicated rare earth corridors—highlighting the centre's focus on promoting rare earth to reduce import dependence to boost electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace, and defence applications.

"We now propose to support the mineral-rich States of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing," she said in her speech, adding that the government is expanding its rare earth scheme to cover mining, processing, research, and manufacturing across the value chain.

The finance minister also proposed to reduce customs duty on Monazite under the critical mineral section to zero from the existing 2.5 per cent.

Monazite is a reddish-brown phosphate mineral, typically found in igneous and metamorphic rocks or as heavy grains in placer deposits, serving as a primary ore for rare-earth elements (cerium, lanthanum, neodymium) and radioactive thorium.