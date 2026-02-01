Budget 2026: India To Establish Rare Earth Corridors In Mineral-Rich States
The Union Budget 2026 introduced customs duty exemptions and rare earth corridors to boost domestic critical mineral and magnet manufacturing capacity.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that basic customs duty exemption will be granted to the import of capital goods required for the processing of critical minerals in India. Presenting the Union Budget 2026, the minister said that the central government will support mineral-rich states, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, to establish dedicated rare earth corridors—highlighting the centre's focus on promoting rare earth to reduce import dependence to boost electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace, and defence applications.
"We now propose to support the mineral-rich States of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing," she said in her speech, adding that the government is expanding its rare earth scheme to cover mining, processing, research, and manufacturing across the value chain.
The finance minister also proposed to reduce customs duty on Monazite under the critical mineral section to zero from the existing 2.5 per cent.
Monazite is a reddish-brown phosphate mineral, typically found in igneous and metamorphic rocks or as heavy grains in placer deposits, serving as a primary ore for rare-earth elements (cerium, lanthanum, neodymium) and radioactive thorium.
Sitharaman noted that in November 2025, the government had approved a 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets' with a financial outlay of Rs 7,280 crore. The latest measures are aimed at scaling up domestic capacity and reducing dependence on imports in strategic materials.
Notably, the scheme aims to establish 6,000 Metric Tons per Annum (MTPA) of integrated Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) manufacturing in India. Notably, REPMs are one of the strongest types of permanent magnets and are vital for electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace, and defence applications.
Presently, India’s demand for REPMs is met primarily through imports. Driven by the rapidly growing demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, industrial applications, and consumer electronics, India’s consumption of REPMs is expected to double by 2030 from 2025. With this initiative, India will establish its first-ever integrated REPM manufacturing facilities, strengthening self-reliance and advancing the nation’s commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2070.
Alongside rare earths, Sitharaman also announced a new programme to strengthen India’s chemicals ecosystem by boosting domestic chemical production and reducing import dependency. The government will roll out a scheme to support states in establishing three dedicated chemical parks, the minister said, emphasising that strong capital goods capability is a key driver of productivity and quality across sectors.