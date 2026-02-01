Union Budget 2026: India Launches Semiconductor Mission 2.0, Raises Electronics Manufacturing Outlay To Rs 40,000 Crore
The Union Budget 2026 announced the next phase of its semiconductor strategy and announced an increased electronics manufacturing outlay.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 and announced an increase in the outlay on electronics manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore in the 2026-2027 fiscal year. This marks a sharp increase in funding for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), which was launched in April 2025 with an outlay of Rs 22,919 crore.
The move comes amid a strong push by the government to boost electronics manufacturing in the country. Notably, the mobile manufacturing segment has witnessed a nearly 30-fold surge in production value, rising from Rs 18,000 crore in FY15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in FY25. iPhone exports from India touched Rs 2.03 lakh crore in 2025, almost double the Rs 1.1 lakh crore exported in calendar year 2024. Overall mobile phone production in the country is projected to reach about Rs 6.76 lakh crore by the end of the current fiscal year, with exports expected to exceed $30 billion (around Rs 2.7 lakh crore).
Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, the minister also announced the next phase of its semiconductor strategy with the launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0.
As of August 2025, 10 semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects have been approved across six states, with a cumulative investment of approximately Rs 1.6 lakh crore.
Sitharaman said that ISM 2.0 will build on the progress achieved under the first phase of the mission, which focused on establishing chip fabrication and assembly capacity in India. The new phase will broaden its scope to include semiconductor equipment and materials manufacturing, as well as the design of full-stack Indian intellectual property. The government will also place greater emphasis on industry-led research and development to foster indigenous technology creation and develop a skilled workforce for the semiconductor sector, she added.
In her Budget 2026 speech, the minister proposed the establishment of high-tech tool rooms at two locations to give a push to capital goods manufacturing. She also proposed a scheme for container manufacturing to create a globally competitive ecosystem and set up three dedicated chemical parks to enhance domestic production and reduce import dependency.
Sitharaman also proposed an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore for a carbon capture and utilisation scheme across sectors, including steel and cement. Additionally, the government wants to upgrade telescope infrastructure to promote astrophysics and astronomy.