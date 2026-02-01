ETV Bharat / technology

Union Budget 2026: India Launches Semiconductor Mission 2.0, Raises Electronics Manufacturing Outlay To Rs 40,000 Crore

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 and announced an increase in the outlay on electronics manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore in the 2026-2027 fiscal year. This marks a sharp increase in funding for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), which was launched in April 2025 with an outlay of Rs 22,919 crore.

The move comes amid a strong push by the government to boost electronics manufacturing in the country. Notably, the mobile manufacturing segment has witnessed a nearly 30-fold surge in production value, rising from Rs 18,000 crore in FY15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in FY25. iPhone exports from India touched Rs 2.03 lakh crore in 2025, almost double the Rs 1.1 lakh crore exported in calendar year 2024. Overall mobile phone production in the country is projected to reach about Rs 6.76 lakh crore by the end of the current fiscal year, with exports expected to exceed $30 billion (around Rs 2.7 lakh crore).

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, the minister also announced the next phase of its semiconductor strategy with the launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0.

As of August 2025, 10 semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects have been approved across six states, with a cumulative investment of approximately Rs 1.6 lakh crore.