Union Budget 2026: India Extends Duty Relief To Boost EV Battery, Nuclear, And Renewable Sectors
The Union Budget 2026-27 extends customs duty exemptions to nuclear projects, lithium-ion batteries, solar glass, critical minerals, and biogas to strengthen India’s clean energy sector.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced basic customs duty exemptions for multiple sectors, aiming to boost nuclear power projects, processing of critical minerals, and the production of lithium-ion batteries in India.
Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman proposed extending the basic customs duty exemption on capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for batteries to those used in producing lithium-ion cells for battery energy storage systems as well. The exemption was announced in the last budget with the hopes of enhancing the domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, crucial for electric vehicles (EVs) and mobile phones. The government had added 35 additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing and 28 additional capital goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing.
This year, the Finance Minister also announced to exempt basic customs duty on import of sodium antimonate for use in the manufacture of solar glass—a specialised, low-iron, tempered glass with anti-reflective properties engineered for solar energy applications. It serves either to maximise sunlight transmission for photovoltaic (PV) panels or to provide solar control in buildings.
In her speech, Sitharaman did not announce any modifications to the Rs 20,000 Nuclear Energy Mission from the last budget, but proposed to extend the existing basic customs duty exemption on imports of goods required for Nuclear Power Projects till the year 2035. Additionally, this exemption has been expanded to all nuclear plants irrespective of their capacity.
India's Nuclear Energy Mission aims to enhance the country's nuclear energy capabilities. It included the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) by 2033 and a significant increase in nuclear energy production by 2047, aiming to achieve a capacity of 100 GW. Last year, the government also revealed its plans to allow private players in the nuclear energy production sector to accelerate the development of such projects and a steady increase in clean energy generation.
In her Budget 2026 speech, Sitharaman also proposed to provide basic customs duty exemption to the import of capital goods required for the processing of critical minerals in India. Similarly, she proposed to exclude the entire value of biogas while calculating the Central Excise duty payable on biogas-blended CNG.