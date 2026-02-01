ETV Bharat / technology

Union Budget 2026: India Extends Duty Relief To Boost EV Battery, Nuclear, And Renewable Sectors

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced basic customs duty exemptions for multiple sectors, aiming to boost nuclear power projects, processing of critical minerals, and the production of lithium-ion batteries in India.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman proposed extending the basic customs duty exemption on capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for batteries to those used in producing lithium-ion cells for battery energy storage systems as well. The exemption was announced in the last budget with the hopes of enhancing the domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, crucial for electric vehicles (EVs) and mobile phones. The government had added 35 additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing and 28 additional capital goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing.

This year, the Finance Minister also announced to exempt basic customs duty on import of sodium antimonate for use in the manufacture of solar glass—a specialised, low-iron, tempered glass with anti-reflective properties engineered for solar energy applications. It serves either to maximise sunlight transmission for photovoltaic (PV) panels or to provide solar control in buildings.