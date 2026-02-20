ETV Bharat / technology

UN Computing Centre To Establish Centre Of Excellence For AI In Amaravati

Director of UNICC Sameer Chauhan meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Friday, February 20, 2026 ( IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

Amaravati: The United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) will establish a Centre of Excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum at the Amaravati Quantum Valley in Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. A letter of intent to this effect was signed at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He posted on social media platform X that the Centre of Excellence will position Amaravati as a Digital Embassy for secure AI, enabling sovereign, cybersecure AI deployments aligned with UN grade standards."This collaboration will bring international best practices and global partnerships, placing Andhra Pradesh on the global map of trusted AI and quantum readiness," Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, who interacted with Sameer Chauhan, UNICC Director, and Anusha Dandapani, UNICC's AI Hub Chief. The Andhra Pradesh government signed a total of seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various companies and institutions on the sidelines of the summit. The state has partnered with BharatGen, NexGen, and IBM India to launch a state-wide AI Tech Hub. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the initiative will empower citizens, from farmers to fishermen, setting a national example with an inclusive, Telugu-first, citizen-focused AI, with future Quantum-AI integration.