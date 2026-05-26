Ultraviolette X-47 Gets New Base Variant In India At Rs 2.49 Lakh: Here's What's Different
Ultraviolette has launched a new base variant of the X-47 electric motorcycle in India, dropping the Hypersense radar system to bring down the price.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ultraviolette has expanded its X-47 electric motorcycle lineup in India and launched the base variant of the electric bike. This new addition makes the X-47 range more accessible while retaining the core performance and feature set that defined the original model.
The launch of the base X-47 reflects a broader trend among Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturers of categorising their products to reach a wider audience, particularly as competition in the premium electric motorcycle segment continues to intensify.
Ultraviolette X-47: Pricing and Variants
The new base variant of the X-47 is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the addition of the new entry-level model, the Ultraviolette X-47 range now spans six variants. Prices now begin at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and go up to Rs 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-specification Desert Wing version, giving buyers a broader spread of options across the lineup.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|X-47 (Base)
|Rs 2,49,000
|X-47 Original
|Rs 2,64,000
|X-47 Original Plus
|Rs 3,09,000
|X-47 Recon
|Rs 3,59,000
|X-47 Recon Plus
|Rs 4,09,000
|X-47 Desert Wing
|Rs 4,59,000
Ultraviolette X-47 Base Variant: What has changed
The main difference in the new base variant is the removal of Ultraviolette's Hypersense radar system, which was previously standard across all X-47 variants. The Hypersense package bundled blind-spot detection, rear collision warning, lane change assist, and overtake alerts — a suite of active safety technologies, which is uncommon at this price point in the Indian two-wheeler segment.
By omitting the radar system, Ultraviolette has managed to price the new base variant Rs 15,000 lower than the earlier entry-level Original trim. Beyond this change, the motorcycle is mechanically and visually identical to the higher-specification variants in the range.
Ultraviolette X-47 Base Variant: Performance And Range
The Ultraviolette X-47 base variant retains the same 27kW electric motor and 7.1kWh battery pack carried over from the rest of the lineup. Ultraviolette claims a 0–60kmph sprint time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 145kmph, placing the X-47 firmly among the more performance-focused electric motorcycles currently on sale in India. The bike also offers an IDC-certified riding range of 211km on a single charge — a competitive figure in its segment.
Ultraviolette X-47 Base Variant: Features
Despite the absence of the radar package, the base variant remains generously equipped. Standard features include dual-channel ABS, dynamic stability control, hill-hold assist, and park assist. Three riding modes — Glide, Combat, and Ballistic — are available, catering to everyday commuting as well as more spirited riding. Connectivity features including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support have also been carried over to the new base trim.