ETV Bharat / technology

Ultraviolette X-47 Gets New Base Variant In India At Rs 2.49 Lakh: Here's What's Different

Ultraviolette X-47 base variant launched in India. ( Image Credit: Ultraviolette )

Hyderabad: Ultraviolette has expanded its X-47 electric motorcycle lineup in India and launched the base variant of the electric bike. This new addition makes the X-47 range more accessible while retaining the core performance and feature set that defined the original model. The launch of the base X-47 reflects a broader trend among Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturers of categorising their products to reach a wider audience, particularly as competition in the premium electric motorcycle segment continues to intensify. Ultraviolette X-47: Side Profile (Image Credit: Ultraviolette) Ultraviolette X-47: Pricing and Variants The new base variant of the X-47 is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the addition of the new entry-level model, the Ultraviolette X-47 range now spans six variants. Prices now begin at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and go up to Rs 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-specification Desert Wing version, giving buyers a broader spread of options across the lineup. Variant Price (ex-showroom) X-47 (Base) Rs 2,49,000 X-47 Original Rs 2,64,000 X-47 Original Plus Rs 3,09,000 X-47 Recon Rs 3,59,000 X-47 Recon Plus Rs 4,09,000 X-47 Desert Wing Rs 4,59,000