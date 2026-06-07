ETV Bharat / technology

Ultraviolette Turns Petrol Bills Into EV Discounts With New 'Kill the Petrol Bill' Programme

Hyderabad: Ultraviolette, a Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker, has launched an initiative called 'Kill the Petrol Bill' in India. It allows existing petrol two-wheeler owners to convert their riding history into direct purchase benefits on the company's F77 and X-47 electric motorcycles. The programme is valid till June 30, 2026, offering total benefits capped at Rs 30,000 per customer.

The scheme is positioned as a direct response to sustained fuel price increases across India, with Ultraviolette framing past petrol dependency as a quantifiable parameter that can be applied toward an electric vehicle purchase.

How is the cashback calculated

Ultraviolette mentions that new customers can evaluate their two-wheeler cashback by visiting their nearest Ultraviolette dealership. To calculate cashback, new customers must share their two-wheeler’s RC year and current odometer reading. The company calculates average annual distance by dividing the total odometer reading by the years of ownership. Ultraviolette rewards riding from the last two years, multiplied by the average km per year, to determine the cashback amount.