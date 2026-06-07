Ultraviolette Turns Petrol Bills Into EV Discounts With New 'Kill the Petrol Bill' Programme
Ultraviolette has launched Kill the Petrol Bill programme that converts a rider's verified petrol mileage history into cashback of up to Rs 30,000.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ultraviolette, a Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker, has launched an initiative called 'Kill the Petrol Bill' in India. It allows existing petrol two-wheeler owners to convert their riding history into direct purchase benefits on the company's F77 and X-47 electric motorcycles. The programme is valid till June 30, 2026, offering total benefits capped at Rs 30,000 per customer.
The scheme is positioned as a direct response to sustained fuel price increases across India, with Ultraviolette framing past petrol dependency as a quantifiable parameter that can be applied toward an electric vehicle purchase.
How is the cashback calculated
Ultraviolette mentions that new customers can evaluate their two-wheeler cashback by visiting their nearest Ultraviolette dealership. To calculate cashback, new customers must share their two-wheeler’s RC year and current odometer reading. The company calculates average annual distance by dividing the total odometer reading by the years of ownership. Ultraviolette rewards riding from the last two years, multiplied by the average km per year, to determine the cashback amount.
Example: A rider with 60,000 km over five years averages 12,000 km/year. Multiplied by 2 years, that’s Rs 24,000 cashback. A rider with 90,000 km over four years averages 22,500 km/year, which would be Rs 45,000, but the Rs 30,000 cap applies.
The benefit applies to both the F77 — Ultraviolette's flagship performance motorcycle — and the X-47, the brand's crossover-segment model.
Monthly Savings Beyond the Upfront Discount
In addition to the one-time cashback, Ultraviolette claims that F77 and X-47 owners can expect to save between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per month on fuel expenditure alone. The company positions this recurring cost reduction as the more compelling long-term financial argument for switching to electric, particularly given current petrol prices.
The 'Kill the Petrol Bill' programme builds on Ultraviolette's Battery Flex BaaS plan, launched in March 2026, which had already brought the X-47's effective entry price down to Rs 1.49 lakh by separating battery financing from the motorcycle's upfront purchase cost.