ETV Bharat / technology

UK Government Says Apple And Google Pledges On Child Safety Fall Short, Warns Of New Laws

Hyderabad: The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced that tech giants Google and Apple will introduce new child safety laws as the old commitments fall short. This move by the country's government forces both tech companies to build stronger protections into their devices.

Lisa Nandy, the Secretary of State for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, made the announcement in a statement to the House of Commons. She said the government would bring in new legislation requiring major tech platforms to add device-level protections designed to stop children from taking, sharing, or viewing nude images on phones and tablets.

What have Google and Apple done so far?

Nandy told Members of Parliament (MPs) that since June, officials from her department and the Home Office have worked closely with Apple and Google, meeting senior leaders and engineers to explore new ways of protecting children online.

She said both companies have made some genuine changes at the operating system (OS) level, making it harder for children to share nude images. She also pointed to progress in blocking, rather than simply blurring, nude images on devices used by children.

Nandy referred to Apple's move earlier this year to introduce age-checking tools built into its OS. These tools are already helping to stop children from sending or receiving nude images through iMessage or FaceTime.

However, Nandy said these steps, while positive, do not match the scale of the problem. She said the government could no longer simply trust that progress from tech companies would continue quickly enough on its own.

The scale of the problem