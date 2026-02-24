ETV Bharat / technology

UK Fines Reddit Nearly $20 Million Over Children's Data Failures

London: Britain's data watchdog on Tuesday said it has fined online discussion site Reddit £14.5 million ($19.5 million) over failures to protect children's personal data, potentially exposing them to harmful content. The Information Commissioner's Office said the US-based company failed to check children's ages properly and did not complete a required risk assessment for children before January 2025.

"These failures meant Reddit was using children’s data unlawfully, potentially exposing them to inappropriate and harmful content," the ICO said in a statement. Reddit said it plans to appeal the decision. The watchdog launched an investigation into Reddit in March 2025 over its age assurance measures and personal information use.

Social media platform TikTok and image-hosting website Imgur were also targeted by the data protection regulator's investigation, prompting Imgur in September to block access for viewers in the UK.

The ICO found that while Reddit prohibits children under 13 from using its platform, it did not have any measures in place to check users' ages until July 2025.