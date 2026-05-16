ETV Bharat / technology

UIDAI Retires mAadhaar App, Launches New Aadhaar App With Enhanced Privacy And Verification Features

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the existing mAadhaar application will be discontinued, with users directed to migrate to the newly launched Aadhaar app. The updated platform introduces a range of new capabilities, including QR-based Aadhaar sharing, face authentication support, offline verification, biometric lock controls, and improved privacy options.

It is worth noting that data stored in the retiring mAadhaar app will not automatically carry over to the new application, meaning users will have to set up their Aadhaar profile from the scratch after downloading the updated app. So, let's see how a user can transfer their data from the old app to the new one.

How to switch from mAadhaar to Aadhaar app?

Users can download the new Aadhaar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. UIDAI has shared the official download link through its website and social media channels. Once installed, users are required to enter their mobile number, which is linked to their Aadhaar card and complete an OTP verification before gaining access. In few cases, the app may also prompt face authentication during the initial setup process as an additional layer of verification.

Step 1: Download the new Aadhaar app.

Step 2: Enter your phone number.