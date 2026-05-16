UIDAI Retires mAadhaar App, Launches New Aadhaar App With Enhanced Privacy And Verification Features
UIDAI is discontinuing the mAadhaar app and directing users to its newly launched Aadhaar app, which introduces QR-based sharing, face authentication, and improved privacy controls.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the existing mAadhaar application will be discontinued, with users directed to migrate to the newly launched Aadhaar app. The updated platform introduces a range of new capabilities, including QR-based Aadhaar sharing, face authentication support, offline verification, biometric lock controls, and improved privacy options.
It is worth noting that data stored in the retiring mAadhaar app will not automatically carry over to the new application, meaning users will have to set up their Aadhaar profile from the scratch after downloading the updated app. So, let's see how a user can transfer their data from the old app to the new one.
The #mAadhaar App is retiring soon. Now experience a smarter, faster, and more secure digital journey with the new #AadhaarApp. From secure QR-based #Aadhaar sharing to enhanced privacy controls and seamless access to Aadhaar services — the new app is designed to make your… pic.twitter.com/snfeUx4Rgr— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 15, 2026
How to switch from mAadhaar to Aadhaar app?
Users can download the new Aadhaar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. UIDAI has shared the official download link through its website and social media channels. Once installed, users are required to enter their mobile number, which is linked to their Aadhaar card and complete an OTP verification before gaining access. In few cases, the app may also prompt face authentication during the initial setup process as an additional layer of verification.
Step 1: Download the new Aadhaar app.
Step 2: Enter your phone number.
Step 3: Once the number is entered, you will receive an OTP to verify your phone number.
Step 4: In several cases, the app might ask to complete face authentication during initial setup.
Following login, users must create a security PIN or enable fingerprint or face unlock on their device. The Aadhaar profile must then be added manually by entering the Aadhaar number and completing a further OTP verification. Families sharing a single registered mobile number can add multiple Aadhaar profiles within the same app, as UIDAI confirms that the app supports several profiles on one device. Once all details are confirmed and visible in the new app, the older mAadhaar application can be removed from the device.
Aadhaar app: What's new
The updated Aadhaar app primarily focuses on privacy and digital verification. Instead of carrying physical photocopies, users can now verify their identity through secure QR-based sharing, reducing the risk associated with handling physical documents. The app also supports offline Aadhaar verification, authentication history tracking, and biometric lock and unlock controls, all accessible directly from a smartphone.
Face authentication has been integrated as an additional verification layer for identity checks and supported services, while enhanced privacy controls give users greater oversight of how their Aadhaar information is accessed and shared.
UIDAI has stated that the new Aadhaar app has been designed to simplify identity verification while strengthening user security, as the mAadhaar platform nears its retirement. This move by the government reflects a broader push by Indian authorities to modernise digital public infrastructure and reduce dependence on physical identity documents for everyday verification needs.
Users are advised to complete the migration at the earliest to avoid any disruption to Aadhaar-related services.