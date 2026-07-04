ETV Bharat / technology

UBTech Launches U1 Humanoid Series To Bring Companion Robots Into Homes And Care Settings

Hyderabad: Chinese robotics firm UBTech has launched the U1 humanoid series, extending its focus into consumer companionship, domestic assistance and elder care rather than on industrial automation. The Shenzhen-based company introduced the range on Tuesday, positioning it as a step toward household and premium service applications, reflecting a wider industry shift as robotics firms explore consumer markets alongside factory deployments.

The U1 comes in Lite, Pro and Ultra versions, priced between 119,800 yuan (around $17,650) and 990,000 yuan (about $138,000). Buyers can choose male or female body types, standing 183 cm and 168 cm respectively. Each unit features 88 servo joints and a silicone exterior designed to mimic human movement and appearance.

Emotional AI processed on-device

UBTech says the robot runs its emotional AI system locally on Rockchip's RK3588 processor, keeping user data stored on-device rather than in the cloud. The company claims the U1 can hold conversations, maintain eye contact and recognise more than 20 emotional states with over 90 per cent accuracy — figures that have not yet been independently verified in real-world use.

Engineering challenges around expression