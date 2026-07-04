UBTech Launches U1 Humanoid Series To Bring Companion Robots Into Homes And Care Settings
UBTech has unveiled the U1 humanoid robot series, targeting households and elder-care settings with emotional AI, local data processing and lifelike silicone design.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese robotics firm UBTech has launched the U1 humanoid series, extending its focus into consumer companionship, domestic assistance and elder care rather than on industrial automation. The Shenzhen-based company introduced the range on Tuesday, positioning it as a step toward household and premium service applications, reflecting a wider industry shift as robotics firms explore consumer markets alongside factory deployments.
The U1 comes in Lite, Pro and Ultra versions, priced between 119,800 yuan (around $17,650) and 990,000 yuan (about $138,000). Buyers can choose male or female body types, standing 183 cm and 168 cm respectively. Each unit features 88 servo joints and a silicone exterior designed to mimic human movement and appearance.
Emotional AI processed on-device
UBTech says the robot runs its emotional AI system locally on Rockchip's RK3588 processor, keeping user data stored on-device rather than in the cloud. The company claims the U1 can hold conversations, maintain eye contact and recognise more than 20 emotional states with over 90 per cent accuracy — figures that have not yet been independently verified in real-world use.
Engineering challenges around expression
Jiao Jichao, UBTech's vice-president and head of its Embodied Intelligence and Humanoid Robotics Research Institute, said replicating human facial expressions at scale remains one of the company's toughest engineering challenges, requiring thousands of components alongside AI models that synchronise speech with facial movement.
UBTech chose a different path from industrial rivals
Most humanoid robots in the market today, including Tesla's Optimus, Figure AI, Unitree Robotics and AgiBot, are built for warehouse and manufacturing use. Meanwhile, UBTech is betting on companionship robots for homes and care environments, where machines must operate safely around children, older adults and pets.
Zhou Jian, founder and CEO of UBTech, said the company has already logged more than 13,000 orders for the U1 series, with pre-orders drawing over one million page views on JD.com. A refundable deposit of 3,000 yuan is available through July 15, 2026.
Privacy concerns
UBTech also announced a Human-Robot Companionship Initiative, pledging to donate 100 customised U1 units in 2026. Some versions may include 3D facial reconstruction and voiceprint-based identity replication, features that could raise concerns around privacy, consent and long-term psychological effects.
Regarding market growth, Morgan Stanley recently raised its 2026 forecast for China's humanoid robot shipments to 50,000 units, up from 28,000, and projects annual shipments could reach 446,000 by 2030 as production scales and new use cases emerge.