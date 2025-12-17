ETV Bharat / technology

Rainbow Six Mobile Finally Has A Launch Date, Will Rival Call Of Duty Mobile And BGMI In India

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the launch date of its long-awaited title, Rainbow Six Mobile, the mobile version of the popular tactical first-person shooter (FPS) game, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Currently available in Poland, France, Canada, and Latin America, it will be launched globally on February 23, 2026. The new title is playable on both Android and iOS devices.

Interested players can pre-register for the game by visiting the official Rainbow Six Mobile website.

Rainbow Six Mobile

The Rainbow Six Mobile is aimed at delivering a new way to experience the free-to-play tactical first-person shooter action game. It will be a 5v5 PvP competition mobile game, which will include three modes: Bomb, Bomb Rush, and Team Deathmatch.

These modes will take place on maps such as Bank, Border, Clubhouse, Oregon, and Villa, which are inspired by the original Rainbow Six Siege maps. Additionally, Restaurant and Summit are two maps exclusively developed for the mobile version.