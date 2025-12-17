Rainbow Six Mobile Finally Has A Launch Date, Will Rival Call Of Duty Mobile And BGMI In India
The new title is the mobile version of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, available to play on both Android and iOS devices.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the launch date of its long-awaited title, Rainbow Six Mobile, the mobile version of the popular tactical first-person shooter (FPS) game, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Currently available in Poland, France, Canada, and Latin America, it will be launched globally on February 23, 2026. The new title is playable on both Android and iOS devices.
Interested players can pre-register for the game by visiting the official Rainbow Six Mobile website.
Rainbow Six Mobile
The Rainbow Six Mobile is aimed at delivering a new way to experience the free-to-play tactical first-person shooter action game. It will be a 5v5 PvP competition mobile game, which will include three modes: Bomb, Bomb Rush, and Team Deathmatch.
These modes will take place on maps such as Bank, Border, Clubhouse, Oregon, and Villa, which are inspired by the original Rainbow Six Siege maps. Additionally, Restaurant and Summit are two maps exclusively developed for the mobile version.
The game will include more than 20 operators, including Ash, Mute, and Dokkaebi, who specialise in aggressive breaching, gadget denial, and intel disruption, respectively.
Players will be able to play Ranked matches, Quick Play, and private matches. The FPS shooter game will include an onboarding tutorial, which will educate players about the basic controls and functions of the game.
🚨 The wait for #R6M's Global Launch is nearly over!— Rainbow Six Mobile (@Rainbow6Mobile) December 16, 2025
✨ After years of dedication, and the incredible support of our amazing community, global launch is just around the corner!
📅 Mark your calendars: February 23, 2026.
Read more: https://t.co/3Quj0c1nRV pic.twitter.com/0o8ETPtQew
It is worth noting that Rainbow Six Mobile will receive new content on a seasonal basis, similar to Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) titles.
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a popular 5v5 tactical first-person shooter (FPS) title. Developed by Ubisoft, the game is known for its intense close-quarters combat, environmental destruction, and unique operators with specialised gadgets. The game focuses on team strategy in attack and defence scenarios.
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Ubisoft Connect, and Amazon Luna.