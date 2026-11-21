ETV Bharat / technology

Ubisoft Launches Motherbrain, A Subsidiary Dedicated To Generative AI In Games

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has launched a dedicated subsidiary named Motherbrain to develop proprietary generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for gameplay and game creation. The announcement was made in the company's FY2026-27 earnings report released on November 19, 2026.

Motherbrain is built around the team behind an AI project called Teammates, which was first revealed in its playtesting stage last year.

Motherbrain will focus on the following areas of AI gameplay technology:

According to Ubisoft's earnings report , the new subsidiary "aims to serve creators globally, both within Ubisoft's Creative House ecosystem and beyond, and form partnerships with selected technology actors." Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder Yves Guillemot added that Motherbrain seeks to "empower creators and open up new possibilities for richer, more immersive and engaging player experiences."

The new subsidiary was announced amid ongoing layoffs across the company. On November 19, 2026, Ubisoft cut 116 jobs across its Montreal and Quebec City studios. Earlier this year, the company also eliminated 40 roles at its Toronto studio, alongside a leadership change that included the departure of former creative director Clint Hocking.

Upcoming titles

Alongside Ubisoft's push into generative AI, the company has several titles either approaching release or in active development. Rayman Legends Retold is scheduled to launch on December 3, 2026, for PlayStation 5 (PS5), XBOX Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Titles such as Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Tactics, March of Giants, a remake of Heroes of Might and Magic III, and the full release of Heroes of Might and Magic III: Olden Era (currently in Early Access) are slated to launch next year, 2027.

Meanwhile, major AAA projects including Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, upcoming Far Cry titles (Project Blackbird & Project Maverick), Splinter Cell Remake, The Division 3, and Beyond Good and Evil 2 remain in development.