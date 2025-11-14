ETV Bharat / technology

Ubisoft Launches Anno 117: Pax Romana On PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S: Price, Features, DLC, More

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the release of Anno 117: Pax Romana. Developed by Ubisoft Mainz, the Roman Empire strategy game offers a premier builder experience. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Geforce Now, and Blacknut, as well as Windows PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect.

The Standard Edition of Anno 117: Pax Romana is available for $59.99 or Rs 4,199 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Gold’s Edition includes the base game as well as the Year 1 pass and is available for $89.99 or Rs 6,299 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

What's new in Anno 117: Pax Romana?

In the story-driven Campaign Mode, players will take the mantle of a Roman Governor, where their choices will shape the lives of their citizens and redefine the Roman rule. For the first time in the Anno series, they can choose their own character to shape their journey. The options include:

Marcus: A young man burdened by doubt, chosen to prove his worth in a role defined by difficult decisions

Marcia: A young woman trying to take charge of her own destiny in a time of political upheaval

In Sandbox Mode, players can tailor their builder experience to suit their preferences. For their starting province, they can choose between Latium—situated near the heart of the Empire, or Albion—a wild and mysterious frontier shunned by civilised Romans. Each province offers its own unique culture, deities, and beliefs. They will have to choose their deities, meet their citizens' needs, and decide whether they want to preserve peace or engage in military battles on land and sea.

Game expansion