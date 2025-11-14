Ubisoft Launches Anno 117: Pax Romana On PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S: Price, Features, DLC, More
Anno 117: Pax Romana is now available to play on all available platforms in India and globally. Here is everything you need to know.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 9:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the release of Anno 117: Pax Romana. Developed by Ubisoft Mainz, the Roman Empire strategy game offers a premier builder experience. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Geforce Now, and Blacknut, as well as Windows PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect.
The Standard Edition of Anno 117: Pax Romana is available for $59.99 or Rs 4,199 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Gold’s Edition includes the base game as well as the Year 1 pass and is available for $89.99 or Rs 6,299 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
What's new in Anno 117: Pax Romana?
In the story-driven Campaign Mode, players will take the mantle of a Roman Governor, where their choices will shape the lives of their citizens and redefine the Roman rule. For the first time in the Anno series, they can choose their own character to shape their journey. The options include:
- Marcus: A young man burdened by doubt, chosen to prove his worth in a role defined by difficult decisions
- Marcia: A young woman trying to take charge of her own destiny in a time of political upheaval
if you didn't love me at my: 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒕— Ubisoft UK (@Ubisoft_UK) November 10, 2025
then you don't deserve me at my: 𝑹𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝑬𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒆 #Anno117PaxRomana pic.twitter.com/0xoC3Z6Q9d
In Sandbox Mode, players can tailor their builder experience to suit their preferences. For their starting province, they can choose between Latium—situated near the heart of the Empire, or Albion—a wild and mysterious frontier shunned by civilised Romans. Each province offers its own unique culture, deities, and beliefs. They will have to choose their deities, meet their citizens' needs, and decide whether they want to preserve peace or engage in military battles on land and sea.
Game expansion
Anno 117: Pax Romana will get new expansions and challenges in the three additional DLCs, which will be included in the Year 1 Pass. These will include:
- Prophecies of Ash: This DLC will expand the region of Latium with new space to settle. Players will be able to discover the largest island in the game, where a natural volcanic disaster will challenge the way they govern.
- The Hippodrome: Inspired by the famous Circus Maximus, this will be the grandest monument in Anno’s history. Players will have to build The Hippodrome, entertain their citizens with chariot races, and welcome new specialists into their cities.
- Dawn of the Delta: This DLC unlocks a brand-new province featuring vast deserts and a fertile river delta. They will have to govern new population tiers with unique needs and beliefs, balance Roman ambition against Egyptian tradition and expand their influence by appointing new deities and commanding new military units.
Anno 117: Pax Romana System Requirements
The following are the minimum and recommended system requirements to play Anno 117: Pax Romana on a PC for varying performance. Notably, players would require DirectX 12 and at least 117 GB SSD storage for all configurations.
The wait is over! Download and play Anno 117: Pax Romana today and step into the role of a Roman governor. Join the chat as we venture to the Celtic province of Albion to seek bold new opportunities live now at https://t.co/iqiMo00iFP. pic.twitter.com/BxQBKQv8vN— Anno (@ANNO_EN) November 13, 2025
Minimum requirements: 1080p @30 fps, LOW graphics preset
- Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit versions)
- Processor AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz, Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 GHz, or better (AVX2 support required)
- RAM 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card AMD Radeon RX-5600 XT (6 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), or better
Recommended requirements: 1080p @30 fps, HIGH graphics preset
- Operating system Windows 11 (64-bit versions)
- Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i5-9600k @ 3.7 GHz, or better (AVX2 support required)
- RAM 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card AMD Radeon RX-6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB), or better
Recommended requirements: 1080p @60 fps, MEDIUM graphics preset
- Operating system Windows 11 (64-bit versions)
- Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i5-9600k @ 3.7 GHz, or better (AVX2 support required)
- RAM 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card AMD Radeon RX-6800 XT (16 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB), or better
Recommended 2K configuration: 1440p @30 fps, VERY HIGH graphics preset
- Operating system Windows 11 (64-bit versions)
- Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or Intel Core i5-10600K @ 4.1 GHz, or better (AVX2 support required)
- RAM 32 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card AMD Radeon RX-6700 XT (12 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8 GB)
Recommended 2K configuration: 1440p @60 fps, HIGH graphics preset
- Operating system Windows 11 (64-bit versions)
- Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz or Intel Core i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz, or better (AVX2 support required)
- RAM 32 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card AMD Radeon RX-7900 XT (20 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super (16 GB)
Recommended 4K configuration: 2160p @30 fps, VERY HIGH graphics preset
- Operating system Windows 11 (64-bit versions)
- Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7700X @ 4.5 GHz or Intel Core i7-13700K @ 3.4 GHz, or better (AVX2 support required)
- RAM 32 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card AMD Radeon RX-7900 XTX (24 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super (16 GB)
Soundtrack release
Along with the release of the game, Ubisoft has also launched the full Original Game Soundtrack by Dynamedion on all music platforms and YouTube. Performed live by a full symphonic orchestra, the Anno 117: Pax Romana album is said to deliver cinematic intensity and emotional depth, bringing the Roman Empire to life.