Ubisoft Cancels Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time And 5 Other Future Games

Ubisoft will decentralise its 45 development locations into five creative houses, handling various genres of games. ( Image Credit: Ubisoft via YouTube )

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the cancellation of six games, including the development of the much-awaited remake of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. The game studio also delayed seven other titles as part of a major organisational and operational portfolio restructuring. Ubisoft stated that it had “conducted a thorough review of its content pipeline” over the past two months, which led to the refocus and reallocation of its portfolio and resources. This restructuring is said to offer a clear roadmap over the next three years. Ubisoft mentions that it will feature "exceptional levels of quality" in the Open-World Adventure category games and take the company to a top position in the Games as a Service segment. This led to the discontinuation of six games as they do not meet Ubisoft's expected quality. In addition to Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, the list of cancelled games includes four unannounced titles, which include three new IPs and a mobile title. It is worth noting that the name or nature of the sixth game has not been clarified.