Ubisoft Cancels Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time And 5 Other Future Games
Ubisoft cancelled Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, four unannounced titles, which include three new IPs and a mobile title.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the cancellation of six games, including the development of the much-awaited remake of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. The game studio also delayed seven other titles as part of a major organisational and operational portfolio restructuring.
Ubisoft stated that it had “conducted a thorough review of its content pipeline” over the past two months, which led to the refocus and reallocation of its portfolio and resources. This restructuring is said to offer a clear roadmap over the next three years.
Ubisoft mentions that it will feature "exceptional levels of quality" in the Open-World Adventure category games and take the company to a top position in the Games as a Service segment. This led to the discontinuation of six games as they do not meet Ubisoft's expected quality.
In addition to Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, the list of cancelled games includes four unannounced titles, which include three new IPs and a mobile title. It is worth noting that the name or nature of the sixth game has not been clarified.
The seven titles that are delayed by Ubisoft are said to be announced only when they meet the desired quality benchmarks. The delayed games also include an unannounced title, which was initially planned for FY26 but has been delayed to FY27. This delayed game is expected to be the remake of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag.
January 21, 2026
Frederick Duguet, Chief Financial Officer of Ubisoft, explained in a media call why six games were cancelled, and seven games were delayed. He mentioned that “As part of the finalisation of the reorganisation, we went through a review of projects across December and January, with the current market evolution in mind, which is persistently more selective," Duget said. “You’ve seen the last quarter showing a never-seen-before level of competition. So competition and selection are here to stay."
He emphasised that Ubisoft focuses on creating high-quality games for its audience for any game segment, which will create a reinforced "player reception" and "financial performance", which helped the company to review the games they are working on, and adjust their criteria for selecting projects. Duguet mentions that they are focusing on producing fewer but higher-quality projects, which have a better chance of succeeding, rather than spreading efforts across mediocre ones.
Ubisoft reorganises its network into Creative Houses
For the development of better projects, Ubisoft reorganised its global network of over 45 development locations into five Creative Houses. It includes Creative House 1 (Vantage Studio), Creative House 2, Creative House 3, Creative House 4, and Creative House 5. Here's the list of all the creative houses along with the projects they will handle:
- Vantage Studio (Creative House 1): Focuses on major franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.
- Creative House 2: Focuses on shooter games like The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell.
- Creative House 3: Focuses on live service titles like For Honor, The Crew, Riders Republic, Brawlhalla, and Skull & Bones.
- Creative House 4: Focuses on narrative fantasy titles like Anno, Might & Magic, Rayman, Prince of Persia, and Beyond Good & Evil.
- Creative House 5: Focuses on casual and family-friendly titles like Just Dance, Idle Miner Tycoon, Ketchapp, Hungry Shark, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Uno, and Hasbro.
Ubisoft mentioned that these creative houses will be supported by a “Creative Network”, which will provide development resources, shared core services, and a reshaped headquarters.