ETV Bharat / technology

Uber To Set Up Its 1st Data Centre In India With Adani Group

Uber To Set Up Its 1st Data Centre In India With Adani Group ( x/ Dara Khosrowshahi via IANS )

Ahmedabad: Ride-hailing major Uber is setting up its first data centre in India in partnership with the Adani Group as the country rapidly emerges as a major innovation hub for the company, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Wednesday.

Sharing details about the development after meeting Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani here, the Uber CEO said India is rapidly becoming a leading innovation hub for the global mobility platform.

“Great to meet Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani group,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for Uber, we are setting up our first data centre in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech,” he added.

The proposed data centre is expected to support Uber’s growing technology and innovation operations in India, which has increasingly become an important market for the company not only in mobility services but also in engineering and product development.