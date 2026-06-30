ETV Bharat / technology

Uber Rolls Out Video Recording, Ambulance Assistance, Customisable Trip PIN Features In India

Uber's existing "Record My Ride" feature, which previously offered only audio recording, has now been upgraded to include video. Once enabled, the feature will activate automatically on every trip, with recordings encrypted and stored on the device. Only Uber will be able to decrypt the footage in the event of a complaint.

Hyderabad: Uber has announced several new safety features in India for its ride-hailing platform. It includes encrypted video recording, ambulance assistance and in-app safety alerts. The features were unveiled at the company's annual safety event, "Uber Safe," held in New Delhi.

The company's 24-hour safety line now also includes an ambulance service, allowing riders to request emergency medical assistance directly through the app. Uber has partnered with medical logistics firm Dial 4242 for the service and claims an average ambulance response time of 15 minutes. Users will additionally be able to set and manage their own custom trip-verification PIN.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during the inaugural session of Uber India's flagship safety conference "Uber Safe: Safety Never Stops" in New Delhi. (Image Credit: IANS)

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the event as the chief guest, sharing an account of a serious accident he survived on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border in 2001. He said public behaviour, including wrong-side driving and traffic violations, remains the biggest obstacle to road safety in India, adding that the government has identified accident-prone and landslide-prone zones nationwide and launched improvement projects worth approximately Rs 50,000 crore.

Leadership Transition at Uber India

Prabhjeet Singh, outgoing president of Uber India and South Asia, was also present at the event. He is set to become OpenAI's first managing director in India from September 2026. Singh said that while safety decisions can sometimes pose business challenges, users now expect transparency and immediate assistance from the app.

Uber has also rolled out in-app reminders encouraging drivers to avoid phone use while driving and to wear seatbelts, building on existing measures such as helmet selfie verification.