Uber Co-Founder Launches Atoms, An Industrial Robotics Startup For Mining, Transport, And Food Sectors
Uber’s ex-CEO and co-founder, Travis Kalanick, launched Atoms, an industrial robotics startup, which targets automation in the mining, transport, and food sectors.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Travis Kalanick, co-founder and ex-chief executive officer (CEO) of Uber, has launched a new industrial robotics venture called Atoms. The startup was announced on the TBPN podcast, where Kalanick revealed that the venture has been operating in stealth for eight years and already employs thousands of staff. The new industrial robotics venture startup focuses on automation across mining, transport, and food sectors.
It is worth noting that Atoms is an expanded and rebranded version of Kalanick's existing company, City Storage Systems, which is the parent company of the ghost-kitchen operator CloudKitchens.
What does Atoms focus on
According to the Atoms’ official website, the startup aims to provide physical automation to change the industry and “move the world.” The venture provides its industrial robotics automation across three different sectors, including food, mining, and transport, which are called Atoms Food, Atoms Mining, and Atoms Transport, respectively.
The Atoms Food division focuses on providing infrastructure for the food industry, the Atoms Mining division aims at increasing mine productivity, and Atoms Transport focuses on providing a wheelbase for robots, which would enable them to operate in industrial-scale environments.
Atoms. https://t.co/nbCnIkI3RD— travis kalanick (@travisk) March 13, 2026
What is Atoms’ Vision
Atoms' website explains its vision. It explains the philosophical take on human progress and entropy. The website also describes the upcoming Golden Age driven by autonomy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and superhuman efficiency. It envisions a future where machines handle most tasks, freeing humans and creating unprecedented abundance.
The website states 3 steps for digitising the physical world, which include understanding the current state of the physical world, predicting its future, and controlling the future. It also explains the Physical AI tech stack, which is a complex set of technologies required for industrial progress machines. The Physical AI tech stack involves multiple domains, including Sensors, Compute, AI models, Manipulation, Software, Ops research, Manufacturing, Real Estate construction, Energy, and Chemistry.
Atoms’ website also discusses the debate between developing generalised robots (humanoids) vs specialised robots for specific tasks. Humanoids are suitable for diverse, low-scale tasks in human-designed spaces (e.g., household chores), while specialised robots excel in high-volume, industrial tasks (e.g., manufacturing pancakes). The author cautions against anthropomorphising robots, emphasising that "gainfully employed robots" are those designed for specific jobs, not just mimicking humans.
Who is Travis Kalanick
Travis Kalanick co-founded Uber in 2009 before resigning from the post of CEO in 2017. He resigned due to intense investor pressure, which followed after a series of scandals, highlighting a toxic corporate culture, including allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and unlawful business practices. Kalanick departed the Uber board entirely in 2019. The following year, he joined City Storage Systems as CEO, growing the business to a reported valuation of $15 billion by 2022.
City Storage Systems remains the parent company of CloudKitchens, which operates a network of commercial kitchens available to restaurants and food delivery operators of all sizes, supporting delivery, pickup, and food production. The CloudKitchens website remains active.