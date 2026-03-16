ETV Bharat / technology

Uber Co-Founder Launches Atoms, An Industrial Robotics Startup For Mining, Transport, And Food Sectors

Hyderabad: Travis Kalanick, co-founder and ex-chief executive officer (CEO) of Uber, has launched a new industrial robotics venture called Atoms. The startup was announced on the TBPN podcast, where Kalanick revealed that the venture has been operating in stealth for eight years and already employs thousands of staff. The new industrial robotics venture startup focuses on automation across mining, transport, and food sectors.

It is worth noting that Atoms is an expanded and rebranded version of Kalanick's existing company, City Storage Systems, which is the parent company of the ghost-kitchen operator CloudKitchens.

What does Atoms focus on

According to the Atoms’ official website, the startup aims to provide physical automation to change the industry and “move the world.” The venture provides its industrial robotics automation across three different sectors, including food, mining, and transport, which are called Atoms Food, Atoms Mining, and Atoms Transport, respectively.

The Atoms Food division focuses on providing infrastructure for the food industry, the Atoms Mining division aims at increasing mine productivity, and Atoms Transport focuses on providing a wheelbase for robots, which would enable them to operate in industrial-scale environments.