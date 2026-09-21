ETV Bharat / technology

Ex-OpenAI Researcher Launches Jev, A Chatbot That Makes Decisions Instead Of Text

Representational Image ( Image Credit: IANS )

Hyderabad: A new Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup called TypeSafe AI has launched its own AI model named Jev, joining the ranks of well-known chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini. The new AI model was launched on September 15, 2026, led by Diogo Almeida, a former OpenAI researcher who helped build ChatGPT. At OpenAI, Almeida was a co-creator of Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), a method used to train ChatGPT. Despite AI's growing power, Almeida felt current models were not very effective for automation tasks. This dissatisfaction led him to leave OpenAI and start TypeSafe AI to solve the problem. A different kind of AI model TypeSafe AI developed Jev under the company's first System One Model, which is said to be a new class of frontier AI models built to make fast, structured decisions for software automation. Unlike typical AI chatbots, Jev is not a standard large language model (LLM). Instead of generating text, it gives what the company calls "calibrated decisions" based on set probabilities. As Jev's answers come from a fixed set of outputs, the company claims it makes fewer mistakes, works faster, and costs less to run. Pricing