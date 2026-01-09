Twin Radio Galaxies: A Rare Window Into Black Hole Mergers And Galaxy Evolution
Astronomers studied a rare twin radio galaxy where two active supermassive black holes produce precessing jets, offering insight into galaxy mergers and black hole interactions.
By Anubha Jain
Published : January 9, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: The universe contains billions of galaxies, with the Milky Way being just one among them. Over billions of years, galaxies often merge, a key process that shapes the large-scale structure of the cosmos. Most galaxies harbour a supermassive black hole (SMBH) at their centre. As these black holes grow, they draw in surrounding matter, forming an accretion disk. During active phases, some of this material is expelled as two powerful plasma jets shooting out in opposite directions along the black hole’s rotation axis. These jets can extend millions of light-years and are best observed in radio wavelengths.
When two galaxies merge, their central black holes approach each other, forming a dual or binary SMBH system. Rarely, both black holes may simultaneously produce bipolar jets, creating Twin Radio Galaxies (TRGs).
TRGs are rare systems where both black holes are active and producing jets at the same time. Such rare systems act as natural laboratories, allowing scientists to study how galaxies grow and evolve over cosmic time, as well as what happens when two massive black holes interact and eventually merge. To gain deeper insight, researchers have reconstructed the complex shapes of recently discovered TRGs. These galaxies help scientists understand how powerful jets from supermassive black holes interact with their host galaxies—how the jets bend, release energy, form large radio lobes, and shape the surrounding environment.
TRGs are so rare that only three have been discovered so far. The most recent TRG J104454+354055, was discovered in 2022 using India’s upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT). The two black holes in this system are about 0.1 million light-years apart, with jets extending roughly 0.3 million light-years, showing clear bending and helical patterns. The other two TRGs were found over 30 years ago.
Significance and basic idea of the study
This discovery happened by chance, which could be called serendipity or a happy accident. The team was studying rare X-shaped radio galaxies, which show more than one set of jets, unlike normal galaxies that usually have only one. Such unusual jet structures can hint at the presence of two nearby supermassive black holes, though finding such systems directly is extremely difficult. Using data from uGMRT, the team identified a galaxy with two distinct jet pairs and two active cores.
To understand how such a system formed, Santanu Mondal carried out extensive hydrodynamical simulations to reproduce and explain the observed jet structures. A research team led by scientists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) used 3D hydrodynamical simulations to reproduce the observed jet structures. Their simulations showed that the two pairs of jets travel parallel to each other, remain separate, and develop helical shapes, just as seen in observations.
The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, was carried out by Santanu Mondal and Ravi Joshi from IIA, Gourab Giri from South Africa, Paul J. Wiita from the USA, Gopal-Krishna from UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai, and Luis Ho from China.
The study is important because systems with two massive black holes are strong candidates for producing gravitational waves as they move closer and eventually merge. Finding and studying such rare systems helps scientists better understand black hole mergers and supports future gravitational-wave research. This research method can also be used to study more TRGs that may be discovered in the future with powerful new telescopes like the Square Kilometre Array (SKA).
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ravi Joshi and Santanu Mondal from IIA talked in detail about TRGs and gave insight into how black holes influence galaxy evolution and how galaxies like the Milky Way may change over billions of years.
The role of black hole jets in shaping galaxies
Jets from black holes are not fixed in space and can slowly change direction. Researchers found that the unusual jet shapes are caused by slow precession—a gentle wobble similar to a spinning top. This precession occurs due to gravitational interactions between two black holes, which gradually change the direction of the jets. Simulations traced the jet evolution over the past 190 million years, showing steady motion with side-to-side wiggles caused by precession. These patterns matched observations only when precession was included. The study also shows that jet precession is effective even when black holes are separated by up to a million light-years, especially if the accretion disk is tilted relative to the black hole’s spin.
Santanu Mondal explained that the direction of black hole jets can change over time, revealing how black holes form, grow, and interact with their surroundings. Jet tilts occur when an accretion disk is misaligned with the black hole’s spin or due to events during its formation. In binary systems, gravitational interactions can torque the accretion disk, causing the jets to wobble or precess. Similar tilted jets may have existed in the Milky Way, offering clues to its past activity.
Adding to this, Ravi Joshi said that as galaxies with active, radio jet-producing black holes are rare, finding two nearby galaxies where both black holes are active and producing jets is even rarer. This is why the discovery of a TRG is so important. Studying jet direction and tilt helps scientists understand black hole power, interaction, and their role in galaxy evolution.
Black hole jets are extremely powerful and strongly influence how galaxies evolve. When asked how they affect the space, gas and future star formation in the galaxies they pass through? Santanu Mondal said that they carry huge amounts of energy and momentum. When these jets release energy into a galaxy or galaxy cluster, they heat the surrounding gas. Hot gas cools inefficiently, which reduces or even stops star formation. As fewer stars form, the overall structure and appearance of the galaxy can change. Since stars are the main building blocks of a galaxy, a lower star-formation rate directly affects galaxy growth.
Ravi Joshi explained that gas is the “food” for star formation, and the jets also push gas away from the galaxy’s centre, removing the fuel needed to form new stars. As a result, galaxy growth and structure are significantly affected. When the fuel runs out, a once blue, star-forming galaxy can gradually turn into a red, inactive one.
Why are twin black hole systems important to study
Ravi Joshi explained that when two extremely massive black holes (millions to billions of times the Sun’s mass) come together, much about their merger dynamics remains unknown. Very few closely interacting pairs are observed, and the newly discovered TRG is still in an early stage of merger. Santanu Mondal added that in twin systems, the jets can influence each other, altering their paths, shapes, and radio lobes. With twice the energy, these jets can strongly affect gas dynamics within galaxies and even across galaxy clusters.
What this study reveals about collisions between massive galaxies and their black holes
This study shows that when massive galaxies merge, their SMBHs release extremely powerful jets. Because typically black hole mass correlates with galaxy mass, heavier black holes produce more energetic jets that strongly affect their surroundings.
As Santanu Mondal explained, these powerful jets can heat or remove gas, disturb galaxy structures, and significantly regulate star formation.
Ravi Joshi added that the jets travel at near-light speed over millions of light-years, sweeping away gas from nearby galaxies and the surrounding environment. This can either trigger new star formation or shut it down, depending on conditions.
How this discovery could shape future studies of cosmic structure and matter distribution
This study is just the beginning. According to Santanu Mondal, with upcoming pathfinder surveys and next-generation observatories, many more galaxies with complex jet structures are expected to be discovered, and the simulation setup is now ready to study them. These studies are important on cosmological scales because powerful jets can reshape galaxies, regulate star formation, and redistribute gas and energy. When jets interact with the surrounding medium, they drive shocks that carry information about galaxy evolution and matter distribution.
The currently known TRGs are nearby systems with low redshift (redshift measures distance—higher redshift means the object is farther away and seen earlier in the universe, while lower redshift means it is closer and part of the local universe). Future discoveries at higher redshifts will allow scientists to study how black hole jets influenced galaxies in the early universe.
Ravi Joshi noted that ongoing and upcoming large radio surveys are sensitive enough to detect these giant jets over vast distances. Since galaxy mergers were more common in the early universe, these surveys will help reveal how often galaxies merge, how frequently two active black holes coexist, and how such events shape the large-scale structure of the universe.
Overall, the study shows that merging massive galaxies can reshape entire galaxies and their environments through the extreme energy released by their black hole jets.