Twin Radio Galaxies: A Rare Window Into Black Hole Mergers And Galaxy Evolution

This is an artist's depiction of a pair of active black holes at the heart of two merging galaxies. They are both surrounded by an accretion disk of hot gas. ( NASA, ESA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI) )

Bengaluru: The universe contains billions of galaxies, with the Milky Way being just one among them. Over billions of years, galaxies often merge, a key process that shapes the large-scale structure of the cosmos. Most galaxies harbour a supermassive black hole (SMBH) at their centre. As these black holes grow, they draw in surrounding matter, forming an accretion disk. During active phases, some of this material is expelled as two powerful plasma jets shooting out in opposite directions along the black hole’s rotation axis. These jets can extend millions of light-years and are best observed in radio wavelengths.

When two galaxies merge, their central black holes approach each other, forming a dual or binary SMBH system. Rarely, both black holes may simultaneously produce bipolar jets, creating Twin Radio Galaxies (TRGs).

TRGs are rare systems where both black holes are active and producing jets at the same time. Such rare systems act as natural laboratories, allowing scientists to study how galaxies grow and evolve over cosmic time, as well as what happens when two massive black holes interact and eventually merge. To gain deeper insight, researchers have reconstructed the complex shapes of recently discovered TRGs. These galaxies help scientists understand how powerful jets from supermassive black holes interact with their host galaxies—how the jets bend, release energy, form large radio lobes, and shape the surrounding environment.

TRGs are so rare that only three have been discovered so far. The most recent TRG J104454+354055, was discovered in 2022 using India’s upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT). The two black holes in this system are about 0.1 million light-years apart, with jets extending roughly 0.3 million light-years, showing clear bending and helical patterns. The other two TRGs were found over 30 years ago.

Significance and basic idea of the study

This discovery happened by chance, which could be called serendipity or a happy accident. The team was studying rare X-shaped radio galaxies, which show more than one set of jets, unlike normal galaxies that usually have only one. Such unusual jet structures can hint at the presence of two nearby supermassive black holes, though finding such systems directly is extremely difficult. Using data from uGMRT, the team identified a galaxy with two distinct jet pairs and two active cores.

To understand how such a system formed, Santanu Mondal carried out extensive hydrodynamical simulations to reproduce and explain the observed jet structures. A research team led by scientists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) used 3D hydrodynamical simulations to reproduce the observed jet structures. Their simulations showed that the two pairs of jets travel parallel to each other, remain separate, and develop helical shapes, just as seen in observations.

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, was carried out by Santanu Mondal and Ravi Joshi from IIA, Gourab Giri from South Africa, Paul J. Wiita from the USA, Gopal-Krishna from UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai, and Luis Ho from China.

Simulated Twin Radio Galaxies (Santanu Mondal)

The study is important because systems with two massive black holes are strong candidates for producing gravitational waves as they move closer and eventually merge. Finding and studying such rare systems helps scientists better understand black hole mergers and supports future gravitational-wave research. This research method can also be used to study more TRGs that may be discovered in the future with powerful new telescopes like the Square Kilometre Array (SKA).

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ravi Joshi and Santanu Mondal from IIA talked in detail about TRGs and gave insight into how black holes influence galaxy evolution and how galaxies like the Milky Way may change over billions of years.

The role of black hole jets in shaping galaxies

Jets from black holes are not fixed in space and can slowly change direction. Researchers found that the unusual jet shapes are caused by slow precession—a gentle wobble similar to a spinning top. This precession occurs due to gravitational interactions between two black holes, which gradually change the direction of the jets. Simulations traced the jet evolution over the past 190 million years, showing steady motion with side-to-side wiggles caused by precession. These patterns matched observations only when precession was included. The study also shows that jet precession is effective even when black holes are separated by up to a million light-years, especially if the accretion disk is tilted relative to the black hole’s spin.