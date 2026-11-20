TVS Star City+ Likely Discontinued In India; Disappears From Official Website
TVS Sport City+, a popular entry-level commuter motorcycle, seems to be discontinued, as it is not visible on the company's official website under 'Motorcycles' section.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: TVS Motors has likely discontinued the popular city commuter motorcycle, the Star City+, in India. The two-wheeler no longer appears on the company's official website. Although TVS Motors has not officially announced the discontinuation of the bike, its disappearance suggests so. This makes the bike's future uncertain, as it is not yet clear whether it will return to the lineup in a revamped version or be replaced by an entirely new model.
The absence of the Star City+ also indicates that the Sport and Radeon will be the two entry-level commuter bikes from the Indian two-wheeler maker.
Reason for the discontinuation
The disappearance of the TVS Star City+ could be linked to limited demand for the motorcycle. It is yet to be confirmed whether production or sales of the Star City+ have been brought to a halt.
TVS Star City+
The TVS Star City+ was launched in India in 2014, remaining in the company's portfolio for more than a decade. A significant update to the bike came in March 2021, when it received a Roto Petal front disc brake. After this, the changes were largely limited to engine revisions required to meet updated emission standards.
A lack of product updates aligned with current market trends may have affected the bike's ability to stay relevant against newer offerings in the competitive entry-level motorcycle segment.
The disappearance of the TVS Star City+ may indicate the end of a long-running model in the company's portfolio.
According to a TVS blog post, the commuter bike is powered by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, ET-Fi engine that produces 8 bhp of power at 7,350rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 4,500rpm, mated with a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox.
It has a top speed of 90 kmph, a ground clearance of 172 mm, a 10-litre fuel tank, and weighs 115/116kg.
In terms of features, the bike includes an LED headlamp and a USB port placed behind the headlight cowl.
Official confirmation is still required
It is worth noting that the disappearance of the Sport City+ from TVS' official website alone does not confirm its discontinuation. An official statement from the company is required. Until then, readers should treat this as a report, rather than an official confirmation.