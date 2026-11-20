ETV Bharat / technology

TVS Star City+ Likely Discontinued In India; Disappears From Official Website

TVS Star City+ ( Image Credit: TVS Motors )

Hyderabad: TVS Motors has likely discontinued the popular city commuter motorcycle, the Star City+, in India. The two-wheeler no longer appears on the company's official website. Although TVS Motors has not officially announced the discontinuation of the bike, its disappearance suggests so. This makes the bike's future uncertain, as it is not yet clear whether it will return to the lineup in a revamped version or be replaced by an entirely new model.

The absence of the Star City+ also indicates that the Sport and Radeon will be the two entry-level commuter bikes from the Indian two-wheeler maker.

The bike is not listed in the 'Motorcyles' section. (Image Credit: TVS Motor) Reason for the discontinuation The disappearance of the TVS Star City+ could be linked to limited demand for the motorcycle. It is yet to be confirmed whether production or sales of the Star City+ have been brought to a halt. TVS Star City+ The TVS Star City+ was launched in India in 2014, remaining in the company's portfolio for more than a decade. A significant update to the bike came in March 2021, when it received a Roto Petal front disc brake. After this, the changes were largely limited to engine revisions required to meet updated emission standards. A lack of product updates aligned with current market trends may have affected the bike's ability to stay relevant against newer offerings in the competitive entry-level motorcycle segment. The 'TVS Star City+' Know More link lands you to TVS Radeon's product page. (Image Credit: TVS Motors)