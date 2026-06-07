ETV Bharat / technology

TVS Motor Unveils Paddock, A Premium Retail Experience For High-End Motorcycle Buyers

Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company has announced TVS Paddock, a dedicated premium retail channel for its high-end motorcycle range. The rollout is planned for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2 2027). With the introduction of this initiative, the Indian two-wheeler maker aims to redefine how premium two-wheeler buyers discover, purchase, and engage with the TVS brand.

The new format moves away from the conventional dealership model, combining product discovery, personalised consultation, after-sales support, and community engagement within a single integrated space.

TVS Paddock: Designed for the Premium Buyers

TVS Paddock has been designed by Checkland Kindleysides, a London-based boutique retail design agency with a track record in experience-led commercial spaces. The showroom concept incorporates a seamless digital retail journey, premium community areas, dedicated consultation zones, and an immersive product environment intended to reflect the craftsmanship and heritage of the TVS brand.

A key feature of the format is a dedicated customisation zone for Built-To-Order, or BTO, offerings — catering to buyers who want a motorcycle configured to their individual preferences rather than an off-the-shelf purchase.