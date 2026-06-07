TVS Motor Unveils Paddock, A Premium Retail Experience For High-End Motorcycle Buyers
TVS Motor Company has announced TVS Paddock, a new premium retail channel set to offer an immersive ownership experience for high-end motorcycle buyers in India.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company has announced TVS Paddock, a dedicated premium retail channel for its high-end motorcycle range. The rollout is planned for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2 2027). With the introduction of this initiative, the Indian two-wheeler maker aims to redefine how premium two-wheeler buyers discover, purchase, and engage with the TVS brand.
The new format moves away from the conventional dealership model, combining product discovery, personalised consultation, after-sales support, and community engagement within a single integrated space.
TVS Paddock: Designed for the Premium Buyers
TVS Paddock has been designed by Checkland Kindleysides, a London-based boutique retail design agency with a track record in experience-led commercial spaces. The showroom concept incorporates a seamless digital retail journey, premium community areas, dedicated consultation zones, and an immersive product environment intended to reflect the craftsmanship and heritage of the TVS brand.
A key feature of the format is a dedicated customisation zone for Built-To-Order, or BTO, offerings — catering to buyers who want a motorcycle configured to their individual preferences rather than an off-the-shelf purchase.
According to TVS Motor, the retail format has been conceived to reshape the customer experience from the very first point of contact through to long-term ownership. The company says each Paddock outlet will be designed to feel welcoming, sophisticated, and reassuring, while fostering a stronger sense of involvement with both the product and the brand.
The announcement of this concept dealership comes at a time when India's premium two-wheeler segment is expanding steadily, driven by a new generation of buyers who place significant value on personalisation, brand identity, and community. TVS Motor says the Paddock format is a direct response to these evolving expectations.
Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, described TVS Paddock as a strategic commitment to redefining premium ownership. "TVS Paddock brings together innovation, personalisation, and immersive engagement to build deeper customer connections," he said.
Venu added that "The future of premium motorcycling will be defined by the experiences, communities, and ecosystems we built them. As premium motorcycle customers continue to evolve, seeking deeper, meaningful and holistic engagement, TVS Paddock will cater to these aspirations and deliver a truly elevated brand experience."
TVS Motor has not yet disclosed the number of Paddock outlets planned for the initial rollout or the specific markets that will be prioritised in the first phase of the launch.