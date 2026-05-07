ETV Bharat / technology

TVS iQube S 4.7kWh Variant Launched In India With 175 km Range And New Colours: Price, Features, Specifications

The iQube S 4.7kWh variant retains the same design as its outgoing model. It features an LED headlight and taillight, integrated with Serfas True Series Lighting (TSL), and a pillion backrest. The iQube S 4.7 kWh trim comes with two new dual-tone colours, Magnificence Purple Biege and Harlequin Blue Beige, which have a dual-tone seat and beige inner panels.

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has launched the 4.7kWh battery pack variant of the iQube S electric scooter, replacing the previously available 3.5kWh battery pack. The new electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,66,933 (ex-showroom, Telangana). Customers can book the new iQube S via TVS Motor’s official website for a token amount of Rs 5,000, which is fully refundable or visit the nearest TVS Motor dealership. It has an Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 175 km, 32 litres of boot space, Park Assist, and a top speed of 82 kmph. Along with this, the new battery pack, the iQube S, also receives new colours on the palette.

The 32 litres boot space can fit two helmets, and also features a USB Charger port for charging mobile devices.

TVS iQube S 7.4 kWh has a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display. (Image Credit: TVS Motor)

In terms of features, the new variant comes with a 7-inch TFT display — which can be navigated via a joystick given on the left side —, Bluetooth connectivity, incoming call and SMS alerts, document upload, music control, Voice Assist and Alexa Skillset for TVS iQube, Turn by Turn navigation, Distance to Empty, and Remote Charge Status, 118+ connected features, and more. The Parking Assist feature allows riders to take their electric scooter forward and reverse.

TVS iQube S 4.7kWh: Specifications

TVS iQube S 7.4 kWh: Dual-tone colour options (Image Credit: TVS Motor)

The TVS iQube S 4.7kWh is powered by a 4.7kWh battery pack, which gets fully charged within 4 hours via a portable charger. It has an IDC range of 175 km and attains a top speed of 82 kmph. The iQube S 4.7kWh can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.3 seconds. It has Eco and Power ride modes.

The braking is handled by a 220mm disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear. It has a ground clearance of 157mm. The new iQube S has a telescopic suspension at the front and an adjustable, hydraulic twin-tube shock absorber at the rear.