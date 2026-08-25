ETV Bharat / technology

TVS Launches iQube MillionR Edition To Mark One Million Customer Milestone In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has expanded its iQube electric scooter range by launching a special edition, iQube MillionR, in India. The edition marks iQube's one-million customer milestone in the country. It is based on the iQube 3.5kWh variant and adds a new colour along with several cosmetic and practical updates. The iQube MillionR edition retains a claimed Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 145km.

The TVS iQube MillionR edition is priced at Rs 1,40,138 (ex-showroom, Karnataka). Interested customers can book the electric scooter online by paying a fully refundable token amount of Rs 5,000 via TVS' official website (tvsmotor.com).

Model Price (ex-showroom, Karnataka) iQube MillionR Edition Rs 1,40,138

TVS iQube MillionR Edition: What's new?

One of the major visible changes on the MillionR Edition compared to the standard model is its Aurora Green dual-tone paint scheme. TVS says the Northern Lights inspire the colour. The electric scooter is accompanied by special graphics and MillionR branding, making it distinguishable from the standard iQube. The Indian automaker has also upgraded its seat upholstery, providing the electric scooter a more premium look.