TVS Launches iQube MillionR Edition To Mark One Million Customer Milestone In India: Price, Features, Specifications
TVS has launched the special edition of its electric scooter, iQube MillionR Edition, in India. It comes with practical upgrades and a new colour.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: TVS Motor has expanded its iQube electric scooter range by launching a special edition, iQube MillionR, in India. The edition marks iQube's one-million customer milestone in the country. It is based on the iQube 3.5kWh variant and adds a new colour along with several cosmetic and practical updates. The iQube MillionR edition retains a claimed Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 145km.
The TVS iQube MillionR edition is priced at Rs 1,40,138 (ex-showroom, Karnataka). Interested customers can book the electric scooter online by paying a fully refundable token amount of Rs 5,000 via TVS' official website (tvsmotor.com).
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom, Karnataka)
|iQube MillionR Edition
|Rs 1,40,138
TVS iQube MillionR Edition: What's new?
One of the major visible changes on the MillionR Edition compared to the standard model is its Aurora Green dual-tone paint scheme. TVS says the Northern Lights inspire the colour. The electric scooter is accompanied by special graphics and MillionR branding, making it distinguishable from the standard iQube. The Indian automaker has also upgraded its seat upholstery, providing the electric scooter a more premium look.
The TVS iQube MillionR also brings some useful everyday features rather than limiting the changes to cosmetic treatment. It incorporates a new front utility compartment and an integrated USB Type-C charging port, which allows riders to charge compatible smartphones and other devices.
TVS notes that these additions increase the electric scooter's total available storage from 32 litres to 35.5 litres.
TVS iQube MillionR Edition: Specifications and other features
The TVS iQube MillionR Edition is powered by the same 3.5kWh battery used in the standard model. It has a claimed IDC range of 145km. With the help of its portable charger, the special edition electric scooter charges from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in 4 hours and 40 minutes.
It can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds and offers a top speed of up to 82 kmph. The electric scooter features an LED headlamp and taillamp.
In terms of features, the iQube MillionR Edition has reverse parking assist, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, distance-to-empty indicator, geofencing, anti-theft alert, and Crash and Fall alert.