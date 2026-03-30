ETV Bharat / technology

Turning Humidity Into Drinking Water: Inside The Rise Of Atmospheric Water Generation Technology

Hyderabad: In summer, when humidity gets overbearing and coolers fail, an air conditioner comes to the rescue. Using a refrigeration cycle, it cools the room by removing heat and humidity from the air. It passes warm, humid air over freezing-cold coils, causing moisture to condense into liquid—much like the droplets that form on a cold soda can.

Not only is this "waste byproduct" limited in quantity, but it also becomes unsafe to drink—though it begins as distilled vapour—because it picks up contaminants while flowing across dirty coils and through plastic or metal drain pipes.

But what if we could reengineer the air conditioner technology so that its primary function shifts from cooling to producing safe, potable water? Luckily, this is already a reality and modern, high-yield devices, called Atmospheric Water Generators, have been around for more than a decade. They have emerged as an alternate source of drinking water in regions with high ambient humidity and high temperatures where conventional infrastructure is absent, polluted, or destroyed.

AKVO's Atmospheric Water Generation System (Image Credits: AKVO)

Such innovations are particularly relevant for India, which remains one of the most water‑stressed nations in the world. According to the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), over 62 per cent of irrigation and roughly 85 per cent of rural drinking water supply rely exclusively on groundwater, which is being extracted faster than it is replenished, causing declining water tables and salinity intrusion in coastal areas. Recharge rates are limited due to urbanisation and reduced permeable land. The crisis is reaching a tipping point in urban centres. Several major cities, including Bengaluru and Chennai, have faced near “Day Zero” scenarios, where piped supply and borewells fail, forcing a total reliance on emergency tankers.

Beyond physical scarcity, groundwater contamination is also on the rise and is posing a challenge. Nearly 28 per cent of monitored assessment units in the Annual Groundwater Quality Report (2025) suffer from geogenic contamination—specifically arsenic in the Gangetic basin, fluoride in central plateaus, and increasing salinity in coastal aquifers.

Ground Water Streaming from an Irrigation Pipe (Image Credits: Getty Images)

These challenges are also pushing policymakers and urban planners to explore decentralised solutions for potable water, including Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) systems, as part of broader water security strategies. Kolkata-based AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems is working in the same space and hopes to see it move from niche to mainstream in specific segments, particularly urban, institutional, and off-grid applications.

Founded in 2017, the company has installed over 2,000 AWG units across 15 countries. In India, their work spans cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Goa, and more. It recently ranked 10th in the Asia-Pacific region on Fast Company’s 2026 list, becoming the third Indian company to be included in the global list.

Navkaran Singh Bagga, CEO & Founder, AKVO, talked to ETV Bharat and discussed the technology behind AWG systems, areas where they shine, their limitations, cost, scalability, sustainability, and future hopes.

AWG System: Suitable Conditions & Water Production

Atmospheric Water Generators extract moisture from ambient air through a condensation process. Air is drawn into the system, cooled below its dew point, and water vapour condenses into liquid form. This water is then passed through multi-stage filtration, including UV and mineralisation, to make it potable. Essentially, AWGs mimic the natural process of dew formation but in a controlled, scalable system.

Navkaran Singh Bagga claims that IoT integration can enable the systems to monitor environmental conditions and optimise performance in real time. Talking about the climatic conditions required for AWG systems to function efficiently, he said that the generators perform best in environments with relative humidity above 60 per cent and temperatures between 20°C and 35°C.

AKVO's Atmospheric Water Generation System (Image Credits: AKVO)

"Optimal performance is typically achieved around 80–85 per cent humidity and 28–32°C," he said. "However, modern systems are increasingly engineered to operate in lower humidity conditions through hybrid technologies such as desiccant-based absorption."

He further said that AWG systems are modular and scalable, and India’s coastal, tropical, and semi-humid regions are particularly well-suited for their deployment.

According to the World Economic Forum, a commercial-scale atmospheric water generator unit can produce up to 10,000 litres of water per day in ideal conditions. It stated that while such water generation levels cannot replace a municipal water system, they can provide backup clean water when several commercial AWG machines are grouped as a 'farm'. Giving an example of AWG technology installed in the Hard Rock Community of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, it said that the machines are producing approximately 750 litres of clean drinking water for the community per day.