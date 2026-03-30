Turning Humidity Into Drinking Water: Inside The Rise Of Atmospheric Water Generation Technology
Atmospheric Water Generators extract moisture from air to produce potable water, emerging as a decentralised solution amid India’s worsening groundwater depletion and contamination crisis.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: In summer, when humidity gets overbearing and coolers fail, an air conditioner comes to the rescue. Using a refrigeration cycle, it cools the room by removing heat and humidity from the air. It passes warm, humid air over freezing-cold coils, causing moisture to condense into liquid—much like the droplets that form on a cold soda can.
Not only is this "waste byproduct" limited in quantity, but it also becomes unsafe to drink—though it begins as distilled vapour—because it picks up contaminants while flowing across dirty coils and through plastic or metal drain pipes.
But what if we could reengineer the air conditioner technology so that its primary function shifts from cooling to producing safe, potable water? Luckily, this is already a reality and modern, high-yield devices, called Atmospheric Water Generators, have been around for more than a decade. They have emerged as an alternate source of drinking water in regions with high ambient humidity and high temperatures where conventional infrastructure is absent, polluted, or destroyed.
Such innovations are particularly relevant for India, which remains one of the most water‑stressed nations in the world. According to the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), over 62 per cent of irrigation and roughly 85 per cent of rural drinking water supply rely exclusively on groundwater, which is being extracted faster than it is replenished, causing declining water tables and salinity intrusion in coastal areas. Recharge rates are limited due to urbanisation and reduced permeable land. The crisis is reaching a tipping point in urban centres. Several major cities, including Bengaluru and Chennai, have faced near “Day Zero” scenarios, where piped supply and borewells fail, forcing a total reliance on emergency tankers.
Beyond physical scarcity, groundwater contamination is also on the rise and is posing a challenge. Nearly 28 per cent of monitored assessment units in the Annual Groundwater Quality Report (2025) suffer from geogenic contamination—specifically arsenic in the Gangetic basin, fluoride in central plateaus, and increasing salinity in coastal aquifers.
These challenges are also pushing policymakers and urban planners to explore decentralised solutions for potable water, including Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) systems, as part of broader water security strategies. Kolkata-based AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems is working in the same space and hopes to see it move from niche to mainstream in specific segments, particularly urban, institutional, and off-grid applications.
Founded in 2017, the company has installed over 2,000 AWG units across 15 countries. In India, their work spans cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Goa, and more. It recently ranked 10th in the Asia-Pacific region on Fast Company’s 2026 list, becoming the third Indian company to be included in the global list.
Navkaran Singh Bagga, CEO & Founder, AKVO, talked to ETV Bharat and discussed the technology behind AWG systems, areas where they shine, their limitations, cost, scalability, sustainability, and future hopes.
AWG System: Suitable Conditions & Water Production
Atmospheric Water Generators extract moisture from ambient air through a condensation process. Air is drawn into the system, cooled below its dew point, and water vapour condenses into liquid form. This water is then passed through multi-stage filtration, including UV and mineralisation, to make it potable. Essentially, AWGs mimic the natural process of dew formation but in a controlled, scalable system.
Navkaran Singh Bagga claims that IoT integration can enable the systems to monitor environmental conditions and optimise performance in real time. Talking about the climatic conditions required for AWG systems to function efficiently, he said that the generators perform best in environments with relative humidity above 60 per cent and temperatures between 20°C and 35°C.
"Optimal performance is typically achieved around 80–85 per cent humidity and 28–32°C," he said. "However, modern systems are increasingly engineered to operate in lower humidity conditions through hybrid technologies such as desiccant-based absorption."
He further said that AWG systems are modular and scalable, and India’s coastal, tropical, and semi-humid regions are particularly well-suited for their deployment.
According to the World Economic Forum, a commercial-scale atmospheric water generator unit can produce up to 10,000 litres of water per day in ideal conditions. It stated that while such water generation levels cannot replace a municipal water system, they can provide backup clean water when several commercial AWG machines are grouped as a 'farm'. Giving an example of AWG technology installed in the Hard Rock Community of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, it said that the machines are producing approximately 750 litres of clean drinking water for the community per day.
Talking about AVKO's AWG systems, Bagga said that their smaller units can produce 50–150 litres per day, while commercial systems range from 300 to 500 litres per day per module. "By deploying multiple units in parallel, production can scale to thousands of litres daily. This modularity allows customisation based on demand, whether for a school, hospital, or industrial facility, without requiring large centralised infrastructure," he added.
AWG System: Cost, Efficiency, Scalability
Depending on environmental conditions such as humidity and temperature, the AWG system typically consumes between 0.25 and 0.5 kWh of energy to generate one litre of water, Bagga added. Notably, 1 kWh of energy is what we know as 1 unit of electricity.
"Under optimal conditions, advanced systems can achieve efficiencies closer to 0.26 kWh per litre. Energy use increases in low-humidity environments, which is why integration with renewable energy sources like solar is becoming increasingly important for sustainability," he said.
When asked about how the cost per litre of AWG systems compares with RO purification, tanker water, or desalination, the founder said that AWG water typically costs between Rs 2 and Rs 4 per litre, depending on climatic conditions such as humidity, temperature, and local electricity tariffs. This makes it significantly more economical than bottled water, which can range from Rs 20 to Rs 50 per litre across retail and institutional consumption.
"While conventional RO systems may appear cheaper at first glance, when lifecycle costs are considered—including input water dependency, wastage, maintenance, and infrastructure—RO and AWG often come at comparable cost levels. AWG additionally offers independence from source water and eliminates reject water losses, making it a more sustainable alternative," he added.
While AWG systems are a sustainable solution to water scarcity, especially in remote areas, their upfront cost may be the biggest hurdle in their widespread adoption, as communities that need this technology the most are also the ones that may not be able to afford it in the quantities needed. According to the World Economic Forum, a mid-sized commercial unit can cost between $30,000 and $50,000, which translates to Rs 28 lakh - Rs 47 lakh.
The cost of AWG systems varies based on capacity, of course. AKVO's 300-500 LPD systems typically range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh for installation. Additionally, operational costs depend on electricity tariffs and usage patterns. Bagga also acknowledges the high upfront costs as one of the key barriers to the technology's adoption, alongside its electricity dependence and limited awareness. He, however, adds that while upfront costs are higher than traditional systems, lifecycle costs become competitive due to reduced dependency on external water sources and logistics.
Bagga also believes that policy support and financing models, such as water-as-a-service, can help overcome these challenges. He also emphasises the need for continued technological innovation to address performance variability in low-humidity regions.
AWG System: Deployment & Use Cases
Talking about the deployment of his company's AWG systems, Bagga said that their systems exist across multiple states in India, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. "Installations span urban rooftops, industrial campuses, schools, and hospitality sectors. The focus has been on decentralised deployment, placing systems at the point of consumption rather than relying on centralised supply chains," he said.
The highest adoption, according to Bagga, is seen in commercial and institutional sectors such as hotels, corporate offices, schools, and hospitals, as these sectors value consistent water quality, reduced dependence on bottled water, and sustainability credentials. Adding further, he said that AWG technology is also being explored in rural and semi-urban communities where groundwater quality is compromised.
"In several institutional deployments, AWG systems have replaced bottled water usage entirely, eliminating plastic waste and reducing operational costs over time. In schools, they ensure safe drinking water without reliance on tanker supply. In industrial settings, AWGs provide a reliable supplementary water source, improving resilience against supply disruptions. These deployments demonstrate how decentralised water generation can significantly enhance water security," Bagga said.
AWG System: Climate Resilience & Sustainability
Talking about climate resilience of atmospheric water systems compared to traditional water sources, Bagga said, "AWG systems are highly climate-resilient as they do not depend on rainfall, groundwater, or surface water sources. They generate water directly from air, making them particularly valuable during droughts or supply disruptions. Their decentralised nature also reduces vulnerability to infrastructure failures."
Since AWG systems primarily depend on electricity consumption, their environmental footprint is easy to manage if the technology is paired with renewable energy sources, such as solar, Bagga said. "Importantly, they eliminate plastic waste associated with bottled water and reduce groundwater extraction, making them a sustainable alternative."
When asked whether AWG systems can meaningfully reduce pressure on groundwater extraction, Bagga affirmed. "Yes, AWG systems can meaningfully reduce groundwater dependency, especially in urban and institutional settings. By generating water at the point of use, they reduce extraction pressure on aquifers and help conserve groundwater for essential uses like agriculture," he said.
Policy, Ecosystem, & Future Outlook
According to Bagga, policymakers and urban planners are increasingly exploring decentralised solutions, including AWG, as part of broader water security strategies. While still emerging, AWG is gaining attention in sustainability discussions, especially in smart cities and green building frameworks, he said.
Talking about regulatory changes that may help accelerate the adoption of decentralised water technologies, he suggested:
- Incentives for decentralised water systems
- Inclusion in green building certifications
- Capital subsidies
- Integration into urban planning norms
- Recognising AWG as a legitimate water source in regulatory frameworks
Commenting on the technological improvements currently being developed in the AWG space, Bagga revealed that key innovations include hybrid systems using desiccants, improved energy efficiency, integration with solar power, and AI-driven optimisation—which effectively aim to expand AWG viability into lower-humidity regions and reduce operational costs.
Talking about the future prospects of atmospheric water generation, Bagga noted that over the next decade, AWG is likely to move from niche to mainstream in specific segments—particularly urban, institutional, and off-grid applications. "While it may not replace all traditional sources, it will become a critical component of a diversified, resilient water ecosystem," he concluded.