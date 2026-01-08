ETV Bharat / technology

Try Before You Buy: Google Play May Soon Introduce Free Trials For Paid Android Games

Hyderabad: Android smartphone users could soon get free trials of paid video games available on the Google Play Store. Android Authority spotted a string of code within the Google Play v49.6.19-29, which suggests users may soon get a new "Try before you buy" feature for games that require a one-time upfront purchase before download.

There is no fixed duration of the trial period, meaning developers could decide the nature of the demo. Once the trial period ends, users may decide to purchase the full experience, gaining unrestricted access to the game without losing their progress from the trial.

Unlike paid applications with a seven-day trial period that allow users to test the app before committing to pay for the service, video games do not have any option to provide limited access to their games. Instead, developers upload a demo version of the game as a separate listing on the Google Play Store.