ETV Bharat / technology

Trump Calls AI Takeover Fears A Hoax During Live Phone Call To Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Hyderabad: United States (US) President Donald Trump has dismissed growing concerns about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI), calling fears of an AI takeover a hoax during a surprise phone call to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang while he was on stage at a live event.

The call took place on Monday during the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, where Huang was speaking on a panel. He answered the president's call in front of the audience and put him on speakerphone. allowing Trump to address the crowd directly.

Huang appeared surprised by the call, joking that he was in he middle of a panel discussion when the president rang. Trump responded with a light-hearted jab, joking that Huang could build the world's most advanced computer chip but still couldn't work out how to put him on speaker.

Trump dismisses AI safety fears

Turning to the wider debate around Artificial Intelligence, Trump suggested that only China would benefit from US companies slowing down their AI development. He described concerns over AI risks as something close to a conspiracy, insisting there was no truth to claims that AI could pose a danger to humanity.

The president went further, stating plainly that the idea of Artificial Intelligence taking over the world would not happen, and dismissed such warnings as unfounded.