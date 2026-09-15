Trump Calls AI Takeover Fears A Hoax During Live Phone Call To Nvidia's Jensen Huang
President Trump phoned Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage, dismissing AI safety concerns as a hoax and calling data centres the oil of the future.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: United States (US) President Donald Trump has dismissed growing concerns about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI), calling fears of an AI takeover a hoax during a surprise phone call to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang while he was on stage at a live event.
The call took place on Monday during the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, where Huang was speaking on a panel. He answered the president's call in front of the audience and put him on speakerphone. allowing Trump to address the crowd directly.
MUST SEE: Amazing moment as President Trump calls Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang while he's on stage at the All-In Summit.@POTUS on AI Doomerism: “I'm telling you, it's all a hoax… and we're not going to let that happen.” pic.twitter.com/ZP8cCaSMqG— The All-In Podcast (@theallinpod) September 14, 2026
Huang appeared surprised by the call, joking that he was in he middle of a panel discussion when the president rang. Trump responded with a light-hearted jab, joking that Huang could build the world's most advanced computer chip but still couldn't work out how to put him on speaker.
Trump dismisses AI safety fears
Turning to the wider debate around Artificial Intelligence, Trump suggested that only China would benefit from US companies slowing down their AI development. He described concerns over AI risks as something close to a conspiracy, insisting there was no truth to claims that AI could pose a danger to humanity.
The president went further, stating plainly that the idea of Artificial Intelligence taking over the world would not happen, and dismissed such warnings as unfounded.
Despite rejecting safety concerns, Trump said the industry should still act with some caution, but stressed that this should not mean holding back development. He argued that critics of new data centre projects were unintentionally helping rivals such as China gain ground in the AI race.
Huang backed the president's comments, saying the goal was to ensure that every industry, company, state, and citizen in America benefited from progress in AI. Nvidia plays a central role in the AI industry, producing the advanced processors that power most major AI data centres worldwide.
Data centres described as "the oil of the future"
During the call, Trump also stressed the growing economic importance of AI infrastructure, comparing data centres to oil in terms of future value. He said such facilities would generate wealth for both individuals and entire states over the next two decades, and claimed that whichever nation leads in AI will ultimately come out on top.
Jacob is correct here—we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade. I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to. https://t.co/QAIHiFP3QZ— Evan Hubinger (@EvanHub) September 9, 2026
Growing unease within the AI industry
The exchange comes amid heightened debate over the risks of rapid AI development. A former Anthropic employee, Jacob Coxon, recently claimed that companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic were taking major risks with people's safety. Evan Hubinger has suggested there is roughly a one-in-ten chance that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity within the next 10 years.
Following such warnings, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei shared an essay calling for closer regulation of AI development. His opinion received support from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and entrepreneur Elon Musk, although Amodei has acknowledged that slowing down would be difficult unless countries such as China adopted similar restrictions.
We Must Pace the Frontier: I’ve written a new essay on why the AI industry should slow down, with a three-part plan for doing so.— Dario Amodei (@DarioAmodei) September 12, 2026
Anthropic is unilaterally committing to the first of these steps. We’ll provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our…
This is not the first time Trump has weighed in on AI safety debates. He has previously criticised Amodei's calls for caution, and has so far resisted introducing formal regulation for AI companies operating in the US.
According to MS Now's report, Trump has privately met Altman at the Republican midterm convention backstage to discuss safety concerns.
Separately, Altman has said that even without government regulation, AI firms could not afford to act recklessly when developing new models.