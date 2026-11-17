ETV Bharat / technology

Trump Administration Moves To Block China From Indirect Access to American AI Technology

Washington: The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China's abilities to use U.S. chips to train their best artificial intelligence models.

Last week, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO following scrutiny of his ties to a Chinese executive who used to lead Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls. The company provides computing power to Chinese companies using chips housed in Southeast Asian data centers, including facilities in Malaysia.

"The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries," the Bureau of Industry and Security under the Commerce Department said in issuing the rule that took effect immediately.

The rule came on the same day President Donald Trump departed for a trip to Asia, where he expects to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the third time this year amid a fragile truce on trade.

Under the new rule, overseas data centers that serve companies in countries including China, Russia, Iran and Cuba are required to identify their end users. There also will be additional licensing requirements for sales of chips for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand or Brazil — countries that "present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion" to unauthorized destinations, the rule says.

The U.S. bans sales of the country's most advanced AI chips to China, seeking to maintain an edge in its rivalry with China for predominance in artificial intelligence. However, many lawmakers and policymakers believe the country's export control rules are not tough enough and filled with loopholes such as cloud computing that allows China to rent processing power built on American technology.

Last year, U.S. Rep. Michael Lawler, a New York Republican, introduced a bill to broaden the U.S. export controls to include remote access. He told Congress "physical export controls" under current rules do not apply to remote access, allowing China to "access our tech through the cloud" and giving it "a real tool to sidestep" U.S. export restrictions. The bill has passed the House.

In the Senate, lawmakers also are seeking tougher legislation to prevent China from accessing advanced U.S. chip and AI technologies. Bills include proposals that would let Congress review licenses to sell advanced AI chips to China, ask the Department of Commerce to track AI chips to ensure they are not diverted to unauthorized regions, and compel U.S. allies such as the Netherlands and Japan to match U.S. restrictions on exports to Chinese chipmakers.