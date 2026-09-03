ETV Bharat / technology

Trump Administration Backs OpenAI In New York Times' Copyright Case Over Training Of Chatbots

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building in New York, May 6, 2021. ( AP )

Washington: The Trump administration is wading into a legal fight between OpenAI and the New York Times, backing the ChatGPT-maker's argument in a closely watched case over how it builds its AI technology by ingesting and processing millions of news articles.

In court papers filed Tuesday, the Justice Department supported OpenAI's argument that training its models on troves of writings found on the internet is protected by the "fair use" doctrine of copyright law.

The Justice Department wrote that "the creative possibilities and public benefits" of training large language models on such content "far outweigh any competitive harm."

It told the court that siding with The New York Times and other publishers who argue OpenAI's practice violates copyright law would thwart "creative and scientific progress while hindering American prosperity and economic mobility."

"The entire reason that AI models are rapidly reshaping the economy and national security is that they help people, including those working in creative fields, make things and get things done," Justice Department attorneys wrote. The "creative benefits often overlap with national security interests," the department added, because AI models can "help national security officials analyze and draw inferences from (unprotected) real-world facts such as those conveyed in New York Times articles."

The Times criticizes the government's position

The lawsuit, and the government's involvement in it, are symptoms of something happening all over the world, particularly in recent months: the rush to keep up with the rapid rise of AI tools over the past five years. In many cases, disputes about AI and its practices are winding their way through courts that still lack precedents — and in some cases language — to match the subject matter.