ETV Bharat / technology

Truecaller Partners With National Commission For Women To Launch TrueCyberSakhi Toolkit Under Women's Digital Safety Awareness Initiative

The Women’s Digital Safety Awareness Initiative features a digital safety toolkit named TrueCyberSakhi, jointly developed by NCW and Truecaller. The toolkit is designed to promote informed and confident digital participation, featuring interactive modules including quizzes and self-assessment tools.

Hyderabad: Truecaller and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have partnered to launch a nationwide Women's Digital Safety Awareness Initiative in India. It aims at helping women across the country with the tools and knowledge to navigate online spaces safely. This partnership is said to establish a structured framework for enhancing awareness of the evolving digital risks faced by women. It also focuses on making robust pathways to institutional redressal, which includes improved access to the NCW’s 24x7 helpline.

It offers simplified guidance on key online safety concerns such as spam, phishing, impersonation, harassment, and financial fraud, alongside practical do's and don'ts to encourage safer communication habits. The digital toolkit also provides clear information on when and how women can access institutional support, with particular emphasis on the NCW's 24x7 helpline.

Verified Helpline on Truecaller

Truecaller further strengthens the Women’s Digital Safety Awareness Initiative by verifying the NCW 24x7 helpline number on its Government Directory Service (GDS). This verification helps to enhance the authenticity and visibility of the official support channel. It also helps women to confidently identify the legitimate helpline number, which reduces the risk of impersonation, and enables them to access assistance through an authenticated contact point.

Moreover, the initiative is supported by a coordinated digital and social media awareness campaign that amplifies key messages around online safety, responsible digital participation, and access to redressal mechanisms.

Smt.Vijay Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson of NCW, on this occasion, said, “The National Commission for Women is committed to ensuring that women can participate safely and confidently in digital spaces. This collaboration with Truecaller will enable us to reach women across the country with practical guidance on recognising and responding to online threats, while strengthening awareness of the NCW 24x7 helpline as a trusted support channel. This initiative reaffirms our resolve to address the evolving challenges faced by women in the digital age.”

Meanwhile, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller, focusing on safety in digital communication, said, “Safety in digital communication is foundational to enabling women’s full and confident participation in the digital economy. Through this partnership, we aim to make official support channels more visible, accessible, and easy to navigate for women across the country, contributing to a safer and more trusted digital ecosystem.”