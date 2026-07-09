Truecaller Opposes Caller ID App Oversight, Claims TRAI's 140/1600 Number Whitelisting Rules Fuelled Spam
Truecaller had followed the directive but now argues that blocking community-based spam warnings for 140- and 1600-series numbers has weakened spam detection and consumer trust.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Caller ID and spam detection application Truecaller is pushing back against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), reportedly trying to bring caller ID apps under its regulatory framework. Reacting to the report, Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala criticised TRAI for asking the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the authority to regulate caller ID apps so they do not show any information on 140/1600 numbers.
Last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed caller identification platforms, including Truecaller, to stop marking calls from 140-series and 1600-series numbers as spam. These two special number prefixes, created by TRAI, are reserved for authorised commercial and banking communications, where 140 means telemarketing and 1600 means service calls from banks and financial companies. The regulator said that spam labels on these numbers caused many people to ignore genuine calls from banks and businesses.
Truecaller had followed the directive, but it now argues that blocking community-based spam warnings for 140- and 1600-series numbers has weakened spam detection, reduced consumer trust, and allowed scammers to exploit these number ranges. In a post on X, Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala said that the amount of spam calls made through 140/1600 number series skyrocketed, as per user reports, but the platform was not allowed to flag them. In the absence of community-reported spam information, people reportedly stopped answering calls from these numbers, resulting in over 51 million calls from both series going unanswered every day.
Wondering why spam calls have increased SIGNIFICANTLY in India recently? Well, it's actually going to get worse, here’s why:— Rishit Jhunjhunwala (@rishj) July 8, 2026
In late 2025, TRAI enforced businesses to call consumers using 140 (for telemarketing calls) and 1600 (for BFSI companies to make service/transaction… pic.twitter.com/Gy5ykiBxrL
"In the past 8 months, Truecaller users have ignored 81 per cent of all 140-series calls and 79 per cent of all 1600-series calls," Jhunjhunwala said. "Some of these calls are of course legit, which Truecaller would have displayed with its verified badge, and consumers would have answered these calls. Instead, consumers and legit businesses both lost out. It's a lose-lose situation for everyone."
Adding further, the CEO said that blocking of 1600-series calls has risen by 208 per cent since October 2025, with users manually blocking 7.4 crore calls from the 140 and 1600 series over the same period. On average, Truecaller users now block 4 lakh 140-series calls and 1.25 lakh 1600-series calls every day.
Jhunjhunwala said that the trend led them to introduce the ‘Frequently Blocked’ badge to help users differentiate between spam and genuine business calls. "If a 1600 series number is blocked by many people, we surface this information, but we do not mark it as spam," he said.
While Truecaller seemed to have found a workaround, the CEO now fears an action that would stop them from showing any kind of information for 140/1600 series numbers.