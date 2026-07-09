ETV Bharat / technology

Truecaller Opposes Caller ID App Oversight, Claims TRAI's 140/1600 Number Whitelisting Rules Fuelled Spam

Hyderabad: Caller ID and spam detection application Truecaller is pushing back against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), reportedly trying to bring caller ID apps under its regulatory framework. Reacting to the report, Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala criticised TRAI for asking the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the authority to regulate caller ID apps so they do not show any information on 140/1600 numbers.

Last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed caller identification platforms, including Truecaller, to stop marking calls from 140-series and 1600-series numbers as spam. These two special number prefixes, created by TRAI, are reserved for authorised commercial and banking communications, where 140 means telemarketing and 1600 means service calls from banks and financial companies. The regulator said that spam labels on these numbers caused many people to ignore genuine calls from banks and businesses.

Truecaller had followed the directive, but it now argues that blocking community-based spam warnings for 140- and 1600-series numbers has weakened spam detection, reduced consumer trust, and allowed scammers to exploit these number ranges. In a post on X, Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala said that the amount of spam calls made through 140/1600 number series skyrocketed, as per user reports, but the platform was not allowed to flag them. In the absence of community-reported spam information, people reportedly stopped answering calls from these numbers, resulting in over 51 million calls from both series going unanswered every day.