Android Smartphones In India Can Now Use Voicemail Service Like iPhones, Thanks To Truecaller

Hyderabad: Truecaller has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-powered voicemail feature for Android users in India. It not only stores call recordings but also offers instant transcription and automatic spam protection.

Truecaller says that it will store voicemail messages directly on the device, offering full control and privacy over recordings. Additionally, users will be able to filter spam, adjust playback speed, and experience smart call categorisation.

Unlike iPhones running iOS 18 or later, Android smartphones in India do not have a native voicemail feature. However, Truecaller is now allowing such users to experience the service.

Notably, Apple introduced the Live Voicemail service with real-time transcription to iPhone users in India with the iOS 18 update in 2024. The feature allows users to open a window for callers where they can drop an audio message. It comes in handy as a sort of screening tool for spam calls. Since the Live Voicemail also lets you see real-time transcription, users can pick up the call while the other person is dropping the message and continue the conversation.