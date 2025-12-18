Android Smartphones In India Can Now Use Voicemail Service Like iPhones, Thanks To Truecaller
Published : December 18, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Truecaller has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-powered voicemail feature for Android users in India. It not only stores call recordings but also offers instant transcription and automatic spam protection.
Truecaller says that it will store voicemail messages directly on the device, offering full control and privacy over recordings. Additionally, users will be able to filter spam, adjust playback speed, and experience smart call categorisation.
Unlike iPhones running iOS 18 or later, Android smartphones in India do not have a native voicemail feature. However, Truecaller is now allowing such users to experience the service.
Notably, Apple introduced the Live Voicemail service with real-time transcription to iPhone users in India with the iOS 18 update in 2024. The feature allows users to open a window for callers where they can drop an audio message. It comes in handy as a sort of screening tool for spam calls. Since the Live Voicemail also lets you see real-time transcription, users can pick up the call while the other person is dropping the message and continue the conversation.
However, while Apple's Live Voicemail supports only the English language, the AI-powered voicemail transcription in Truecaller supports 12 languages, including:
- Hindi
- Bengali
- Marathi
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Kannada
- Malayalam
- Gujarati
- Nepali
- Punjabi
- Sanskrit
- Urdu
Truecaller says that voicemails are transcribed in a few seconds, which means it is not live. However, it still has merit as users can read their messages discreetly or during moments when listening is not convenient.
"By placing voicemail at the centre of the calling experience, Truecaller is strengthening its position as a daily-use communication platform and its fight against spam and fraud," the platform said, adding that users can simply set up unlimited voicemail in their Truecaller app for free in a few seconds.
Just like Apple's Live Voicemail service, Truecaller Voicemail allows users to record, store, and play messages directly on their device, without dialling voicemail numbers or remembering PINs.
“Traditional voicemail was built for a very different era of communication,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller. “With Truecaller Voicemail, we are fundamentally rethinking how voice messages fit into everyday life—making them free, device-native and seamlessly integrated into the calling experience."
He added that by enabling on-device storage, instant transcription, spam protection, and support for a wide range of Indian languages, they were removing the friction and limitations of legacy systems. He emphasised that this was a step toward building a more inclusive, intuitive, and trustworthy communication layer—one that functioned in the way people actually communicated today.